Saturday September 22, 2018

Vipers Vs KCCA – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3.30pm

Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Fufa has appointed Brian Nsubuga Miiro to handle the Fufa Super Cup between Vipers and KCCA due on Saturday at Wankulukuku.

This was highlighted by Fufa Communications Manager, Ahmed Hussein in a weekly Fufa press conference on Wednesday.

Nsubuga, arguably the most senior referee in the country will be assisted by Dick Okello and Isa Masembe as first and second assistants respectively while the fourth official is Ali Waiswa.

Ronald Katenya (far left), Brian Nsubuga Miiro (third from left) will handle Vipers Vs KCCA in the Fufa Super Cup

Shockingly, the league fixtures for the new season are not drawn yet despite the Fufa super cup acting as the curtain raising match for the season.

KCCA are the Cup holders after a 3-0 win over Paidha Black Angels while the year before, a 1-0 win over Vipers handed them the bragging rights before the season officially opened.