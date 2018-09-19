Cricket Cranes win second warm-up game in South Africa

Uganda 181 Dinesh Nakrani (49) Riazat Shah (27) Simon Ssesazi (28) defeated KZN Inland Academy 164 by 17 runs.

Cricket Cranes

Cricket Cranes picked up their second win on the tour to South Africa, defeating the KZN Inland Academy by 17 runs. In a low scoring game the cricket cranes were able to prevail over their hosts.

This was the second win for the Cricket Cranes on their extended tour down south. The tour is being used as a build up for the side as they seek to have a successful Division 3 World Cricket League tournament in Oman in November this year.

In the absence of regular captain Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba was incharge of making the hard calls. Zephaniah Arinaitwe didnt sparkle as the Cricket Cranes laboured to a team total of 181 with heavy contributions from Dinesh Nakrani (49) and Riazat Shah (28).

Once the batsmen didnt fire, the bowlers put in a decent shift restricting the hosts to only 164 all out. The front line bowlers Bilal Hassun (2/33) and Emmanuel Isaneez (2/23) were mean and they were well backed up by Riazat Shah (2/19) and left arm orthodox Henry Ssenyondo (3/34).

The Cricket Cranes will play two more warm up games before they wind up their warm up tour on Friday, September 21.