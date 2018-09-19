Day three round-up: USA shows improvement, Uganda still unbeaten | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Day Three Results
Zimbabwe 36-54 Kenya
South Africa 92-11 Singapore
Uganda 132-24 Sri Lanka
USA 40-44 Kenya
South Africa 105-12 Zimbabwe
The United States of America (USA) university netball team showed improvement on day three of the World Netball Championship as hosts Uganda and South Africa remained unbeaten.
Zimbabwe opened with neighbors Kenya and the latter came out top with a 36-54 win. It was Kenya’s first tournament win after losses to Singapore and Uganda on day one and day two respectively.
In the second encounter, rampant South Africa were simply contained by Singapore who suffered their second consecutive loss after falling to Uganda 77-19 in day two’s last game.
South Africa impressed, scoring 92 goals, the Asians only managing 11. The defending champions nearly doubled their scores in each quarter to cap a great afternoon at the Makerere Indoor Arena.
Uganda registered their biggest score so far in the showpiece; 133-24 in the third match of the day. Sri Lanka were on the receiving end as they witnessed their third loss in a row.
Goal shooter Mary Nuba didn’t start the tie but Annet Najjuka and Brenda Namubiru laid the foundation for the massive win. Irene Eyaru and Florence Adonia didn’t disappoint in the goal third and the D.
On several occasions the crowds went wild especially the moment Nuba scored Uganda’s 100th goal. They later chanted her name as she scored more and more for a new milestone of most points scored by a team in this tournament.
The fourth tie was evidence of how USA has grown. Despite losing 40-44 to Kenya, the former championship hosts displayed character and mental toughness to remain in the game.
Kenya led 10-11 and 15-20 in the first and second quarters, but captain Amara Mbionwu, Chanelle O’Dwyer and Greta Spitzer’s efforts spurred USA to regain the lead by the end of the third quarter with 30 goals, Kenya at 29.
Mbionwu missed a couple of chances in the last quarter however the introduction of Margaret Gao kept the wheels oiled as they steadily chased the game.
Jazmine Wallace also delivered in the white, blue and red jersey but Kenya’s late surge ensured another win for the Charity Okeyo and Pauline Atieno-inspired outfit.
South Africa who beat Uganda in the semi-finals before emerging champions at the last tournament in Miami – closed out action with a 105-12 win over Zimbabwe.