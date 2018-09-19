Day three round-up: USA shows improvement, Uganda still unbeaten | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Day Three Results

Zimbabwe 36-54 Kenya

South Africa 92-11 Singapore

Uganda 132-24 Sri Lanka

USA 40-44 Kenya

South Africa 105-12 Zimbabwe

The United States of America (USA) university netball team showed improvement on day three of the World Netball Championship as hosts Uganda and South Africa remained unbeaten.

Uganda’s Mary Nuba with the ball against Singapore on day two | 2018 World University Netball Championship Photo Credits: Legends Events

Zimbabwe opened with neighbors Kenya and the latter came out top with a 36-54 win. It was Kenya’s first tournament win after losses to Singapore and Uganda on day one and day two respectively.

Kenya claim their first win at the 2018 World Netball University Championship.



FT: Zimbabwe 36:54 Kenya



Up next: South Africa 🇿🇦 v Singapore 🇸🇬 at 12:00pm #wunc2018Kampala @Wunc2018Kampala — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 19, 2018

In the second encounter, rampant South Africa were simply contained by Singapore who suffered their second consecutive loss after falling to Uganda 77-19 in day two’s last game.

South Africa impressed, scoring 92 goals, the Asians only managing 11. The defending champions nearly doubled their scores in each quarter to cap a great afternoon at the Makerere Indoor Arena.



Day Three: South Africa 🇿🇦 defeats Singapore 🇸🇬 92-11 to make three tournament wins out of three | 2018 World Netball University Championship.



Up next: Uganda 🇺🇬 v Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 at 2:00pm



📷 @KizzaGodfre@Wunc2018Kampala #wunc2018kampala #Etuuke @kawowosports pic.twitter.com/84tlaVIFXE September 19, 2018

Uganda registered their biggest score so far in the showpiece; 133-24 in the third match of the day. Sri Lanka were on the receiving end as they witnessed their third loss in a row.

Goal shooter Mary Nuba didn’t start the tie but Annet Najjuka and Brenda Namubiru laid the foundation for the massive win. Irene Eyaru and Florence Adonia didn’t disappoint in the goal third and the D.

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba passing the ball past Kenya’s goal keeper Abigael Mubaka | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

On several occasions the crowds went wild especially the moment Nuba scored Uganda’s 100th goal. They later chanted her name as she scored more and more for a new milestone of most points scored by a team in this tournament.

The fourth tie was evidence of how USA has grown. Despite losing 40-44 to Kenya, the former championship hosts displayed character and mental toughness to remain in the game.

Kenya led 10-11 and 15-20 in the first and second quarters, but captain Amara Mbionwu, Chanelle O’Dwyer and Greta Spitzer’s efforts spurred USA to regain the lead by the end of the third quarter with 30 goals, Kenya at 29.

USA’s Wing Attack Angelique Allan against Uganda’s Wing Defence Adunia Florence | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Mbionwu missed a couple of chances in the last quarter however the introduction of Margaret Gao kept the wheels oiled as they steadily chased the game.

USA’s Goal Attack Amara Mbionwu with the ball | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Jazmine Wallace also delivered in the white, blue and red jersey but Kenya’s late surge ensured another win for the Charity Okeyo and Pauline Atieno-inspired outfit.

South Africa who beat Uganda in the semi-finals before emerging champions at the last tournament in Miami – closed out action with a 105-12 win over Zimbabwe.