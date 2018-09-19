Bevis Mugabi with the ball in Uganda’s friendly against Sao Tome

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L):

Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (Ushs 15,000/=), VIP ( Ushs 40,000/=) and VVIP ( Ushs 150,000/=)

Return Leg Date: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the dates for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double header between Uganda Cranes and Lesotho Likuena.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday during the weekly press conference held at the home of football in Uganda, located in Mengo, Kampala.

Murushid Jjuuko jumps during an aerial challenge against Tanzania’s Thomas Uliwengu at Namboole Stadium. Jjuuko will miss the first leg against Lesotho but will play in return leg

FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein confirmed to journalists that Uganda Cranes will host Lesotho on 13th October 2018 at Mandela National Stadium before the return leg at Setsoto stadium in Maseru three days later.



We would like to confirm the date for the AFCON 2019 Qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Lesotho. The date that has been confirmed is Saturday 13th October at Namboole with kickoff set for 4pm. The charges will remain UgX 15,000 Ordinary UgX 40,000 VIP and UgX 150,000 VVIP. We believe that the fans will come to support the national team because the back to back matches are very important for the Uganda Cranes. Like the captain of the Uganda Cranes Denis Onyango appealed to the fans that they will keep improving on their performance from the game against Tanzania, the players believe that they have the courage and trust amongst themselves to pick up good results against Lesotho on 13th and 16th October in Namboole and Maseru respectively.

Ahmed Marsh Hussein, FUFA Public Relations Officer, as quoted by the federation website

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango with a clearence during the Tanzanian game

Despite the embarrassing home draw with Tanzania Taifa Stars, Uganda maintained leadership of Group L with four points.

The maximum points earned in the epoch of former coach Milutin Sredjovic and the point from French man Sebastien Desabre put Uganda ahead of the rest of the pack.

Tanzania and Lesotho both have two points apiece with Cape Verde laying bottom as they have earned a point from two matches.

L-R: Ahmed Hussein (FUFA communications manager), Sebastien Desabre (middle) and Dennis Onyango pose for a group photo after the press conference at Namboole stadium

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will face Tanzania in another double header clash.

Tanzania travels away first.