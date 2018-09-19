JKL Lady Dolphins 79-52 A1 Challenge

Jamila Nansikombi scored game high 20 points for JKL Lady Dolphins

JKL Lady Dolphins have advanced to the National Basketball League playoff finals on the second time of asking.

The Lady Dolphins swept aside 2010 finalists A1 Challenge 3-0 in a rather dominant fashion.

JKL whipped A1 79-52 in the third game of the series on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to follow the 88-68 and 74-66 wins in game one and two respectively.

Jamila Nansikombi was the star of the show as JKL dominated the second half. The winger scored game high 20 points.

Hope Akello came in handy with 14 points and 9 rebound while Muhayimina Namuwaya added 12 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Shooting guard Ritah Imanishimwe contributed 12 points.

Meanwhile, Susan Amito scored team high 17 points for A1 Challenge, Georgia Adhiambo added 14 points and were the only A1 players to reach double-figures in scoring.

Finals debutants JKL Lady Dolphins with face UCU Lady Canons in the best-of-seven series.