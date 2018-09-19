KCCA confirm 2018/19 squad numbers

KCCA XI vs Mbarara City

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, KCCA released the squad shirt numbers for their team.

New signing Bernard Muwanga will don his favourite shirt 4 he has worn at both Bright Stars and SC Villa, Mike Mutyaba takes over shirt 18 that previously had Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

Shirt 14, previously won by Paul Mucureezi has been taken by Muwadda Mawejje, Gift Ali will don 26, Allan Kyambadde 11 while Musa Esenu will wear shirt number 21.

Ibrahim Saddam Juma also finally gets his favourite shirt 15 previously donned by Paul Musamali who left the club for a stint in Zambia while Nicholas Kasozi, a new signing from SC Villa to don 6.

Meanwhile, there is no one to don shirt number 2 and 7 previously donned by Habib Kavuma and Solomon Okwalinga respectively.

The Squad and Shirt Numbers:

Goalkeepers: 1. Tom Ikara 24. Charles Lukwago, 29. Jamil Malyamungu

Defenders: 4. Bernard Muwanga 5. Timothy Awany, 12. Mustafa Kizza 13. Peter Magambo 16. Herbert Achai 30. Walter Ochora 28. Filbert Obenchan 17. Eric Ssenjobe 23. Hassan Musana 14. Muwadda Mawejje 3. Lawrence Bukenya

Midfielders: 6. Nicholas Kasozi, 8. Jackson Nunda, 19. Steven Sserwadda, 18. Mike Mutyaba 10. Muzamiru Mutyaba 15. Ibrahim Sadam Juma 20. Isaac Kirabira 22. Julius Poloto 26. Gift Ali 25. Allan Okello

Strikers: 9. Patrick Kaddu, 21. Musa Esenu 11. Allan Kyambadde