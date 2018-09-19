Kenya’s Mudanyi dominates day one at the 2018 Uganda Amateur Golf Open

Edwin Mudanyi

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Overall Winner:

Edwin Mudanyi – 66 Gross

1st Runners up:

Ronald Otile – 67 Gross

Kenya national team golfer Edwin Mudanyi is the day one leader on the opening round of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship.

The Vetlab golf club member, playing off scratch returned a phenomenal 5 under par gross score of 66 to grab the day one famous bragging rights on a wet Entebbe Club course following the morning downpour on Wednesday.

Calm and composed, Mudanyi who is sponsored by Kenyan company Tracom registered six birdies on holes 3,4, 7, 9, 10 and 18 with a bogy on hole 2 as he recorded par scores throughout.

Mudanyi teed off 10 minutes to 1 PM alondgside handicap four Noah Bageya (78) and 17 year old Kenya national team handicap three member Zubair Khan (78 gross).

Ronald Otile reads the line with his caddie



It feels good to win on the opening day. I am a conservative player and always aim to keep on the course in my style of play. When it rained, I knew the course would suit my style of play because the ball would get where I want. I perfected the putting apart from hole 2 where I boggied. I forward the next days of the tournament.

Edwin Mudanyi, a member of VetLab in Kenya

Flooded green after the early morning rains on Wednesday in Entebbe

Two time champion, Ronald Otile, winner of the open back to back in 2015 and 2016 was a stroke behind Mudanyi with a 4 – under score of 67.

Otile, playing off handicap two had eight birdies (holes 1,2,7,11, 12, 13, 14 and 18), the most number of birdies registered during round one by an individual player.

“I will maintain my game because consistence wins championships. I need to play either 68 or 69 or even much better. I am happy by my day one scores” Otile stated.

Ronald Otile on the first Tee-box at Entebbe Golf Club

Long hitting Aaron Magomola, handicap 3 played 83 gross on day one

John Karichu Muthai Kibugu, Denis Asaba, Herman Deco Mutebi, Joseph Cwinyaai, Samuel Njoroge, Samuel Kato and Bulhan Matovu complete the top ten golfers.

Karichu and Kibugu posted one – under par, as they chase the leader by four strokes.

Samuel Njoroge played one over par 72 on day one and he among the 10 top

Asaba, Mutebi, Cwinyaai and Njoroge all posted level par (71) with Entebbe based player Kato and Bulhan Matovu registering one over par 72 to par-take the joint tenth position.

Day two of the 72 holes action tees off on Thursday, 20th September 2018 as early as 7 AM.

Team Castle Lite poses for a group photo during the par three competition for the sponsors

The subsidiary golfers (above handicap 9) will tee off on Friday before the climax of the open on Saturday with a colourful prize giving ceremony at the Entebbe Cricket Oval (Kakeeka play ground).

Day 1 Scores (Gross scores):

1 – Edwin Mudanyi – 66

2 – Ronald Otile – 67

T3 – John Karichu – 70

Muthai Kibugu – 70

T5 – Dennis Dragon Asaba – 71

Herman Deco Mutebi – 71

Joseph Cwinyaai – 71

Samuel Njoroge – 71

T 10 – Samuel Kato – 72

Bulhan Matovu – 72