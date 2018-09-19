Rayon Sport coach Oliviera and the players

Rayon Sport coach Robert ‘Robertinho’ Oliveira remains confident his charges will reach the semi-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup despite a home draw with Enyimba.

The Rwanda reigning champions visit the former African champions on Sunday targeting victory or a score draw to advance to the last four of the second most lucrative competition.

“It was a very difficult game,” Oliviera said in reference to the goalless draw in the first leg at Nyamirambo as quoted by the Times of Rwanda. “They played long balls while we maintained our ball possession football,” he added.

“Overall we were the better side, but their defence and goalie were solid. It’s now time to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the return-leg.

The tactician understands how it will be important to score goals in Nigeria.

“We will push to score goals and win the game, and we have proved we can score and win matches on foreign soil.”

“I have confidence in my players, and the coaching staff. We want to register further history and we will do all we can to achieve it. Thankfully we didn’t concede on Sunday.

Ugandan midfielder Yasin Mugume, formerly at Police FC, KCCA and The Saints /UPDF plays at the club.