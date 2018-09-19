Squeaky bum time as 118 Gross golfers tee off for the 2018 Uganda Amateur Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

19th – 22nd September At Entebbe Golf Club

Bernard Omondi Ogwayo from Kenya teed off round one with Andrew Oketi, and Henry Byaruhanga

The par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Course will be a bee hive of activity for the next four days as the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Open Championship has teed off.

118 gross players are in contention for the coveted prize.

A large fraction of the home based players have been joined by golfers from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa veying for top prize won by Ronald Rugumayo in 2017 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

It is a wet course on day and rain affects many players. However, It is a not a big excuse for me.. I am ready to play in all conditions throughout the four days of the competition. I hope to play well and return the best scores. Herman Deco Muetbi, resident golfer at Entebbe Golf Club

Hot favourites for the 2018 edition include Entebbe based players Herman Deco Mutebi, Samuel Kato, Uganda Golf Club’s Becca Mwanja, Toro Golf Club’s Ronald Otile, Grace Kasango (Jinja), Edrine Okwong (Mehta) and many other locals.

Henry Byaruhanga tees off on the first tee box at Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday

The foreign legion has Tanzania’s top player Victor Joseph Mweene, Rwanda’s quartent of Emmanuel Nkurunziza, Celestin Nsanzuwera, James Ndikumana and Alloys Nsabimana, whilst the Kenyan delegation has top seed John Karichu, Samuel Njoroge, Anthony Irungu Macharia, Mike Kisia, Bernard Omondi Ogwayo, Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai, Isaac Makokha, Robinson Owiti, Aaron Kitur and 17 year old Khan.

South Africa’s Abraham Coetzee is also part of the gross players in contention, having teed off alongside Canary Kabise and Mosh Toko.

Golfers will experience a wet turf on the opening round following the early morning rains in Entebbe.



Abraham Coetzee

1st Tee Off:

7:00 AM : Ian Posiano Kalema, Anthony Irungu Macharia (Kenya)

: Ian Posiano Kalema, Anthony Irungu Macharia (Kenya) 7:10 AM : Hassan Kiyemba, Samuel Njoroge (Kenya), Abdul Kakeeto

: Hassan Kiyemba, Samuel Njoroge (Kenya), Abdul Kakeeto 7:20 AM : Mike Kisia (Kenya), Emile Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Brian Rwabwogo

: Mike Kisia (Kenya), Emile Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Brian Rwabwogo 7:30 AM : Michael Alunga, Joseph Kasozi, Walter Okello

: Michael Alunga, Joseph Kasozi, Walter Okello 7:40 AM : Alloys Nsabimana (Rwanda), Emmanuel Jakisa, Sam Kacungira

: Alloys Nsabimana (Rwanda), Emmanuel Jakisa, Sam Kacungira 7:50 AM : Jonathan Musinguzi, Isaac Makokha (Kenya), Habib Kisande

: Jonathan Musinguzi, Isaac Makokha (Kenya), Habib Kisande 8:00 AM : John Karichu (Kenya), Ben Ongole, Gilbert Kiiza

: John Karichu (Kenya), Ben Ongole, Gilbert Kiiza 8:10 AM : Pierre Ascedu, Moses Matisko Baryamujura, Reagan Akena

: Pierre Ascedu, Moses Matisko Baryamujura, Reagan Akena 8:20 AM : Joseph Ngobi, Michael Tumusiime, Ram Shaban

: Joseph Ngobi, Michael Tumusiime, Ram Shaban 8:30 AM : Isma Birikadde, Marvin Kibirige

: Isma Birikadde, Marvin Kibirige 8:40 AM : Canary Kabise, Abraham Coetzee (South Africa), Mosh Toko

: Canary Kabise, Abraham Coetzee (South Africa), Mosh Toko 8:50 AM : Andrew Oketi, Bernard Omondi Ogwayo (Kenya), Henry Byaruhanga

: Andrew Oketi, Bernard Omondi Ogwayo (Kenya), Henry Byaruhanga 9:00 AM : Paul Muhia (Kenya), Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai (Kenya), Rogers Eyoyo

: Paul Muhia (Kenya), Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai (Kenya), Rogers Eyoyo 9:10 AM : Henry Kamuntu, Shileen Nanji, Dennis Drajon Asaba

: Henry Kamuntu, Shileen Nanji, Dennis Drajon Asaba 9:20 AM : Herman Deco Mutebi, Joseph Cwinyaai, Emmanuel Rutayisire (Rwanda)

: Herman Deco Mutebi, Joseph Cwinyaai, Emmanuel Rutayisire (Rwanda) 9:30 AM : Ronald Otile, Emmanuel Arabo, Edgar Muzahura

: Ronald Otile, Emmanuel Arabo, Edgar Muzahura 9:40 AM : Samuel Kato, Victor Joseph (Tanzania), Phillip Ssebbale

: Samuel Kato, Victor Joseph (Tanzania), Phillip Ssebbale 9:50 AM : Douglas Shereck, Lawrence Marino, Henry Adiya

: Douglas Shereck, Lawrence Marino, Henry Adiya 10:00 AM : David Semambya Mpanga, John Byabagambi, Alex Coutinho

: David Semambya Mpanga, John Byabagambi, Alex Coutinho 10:10 AM : Robinson Owiti (Kenya), Andrew Mugume, Robert Ssenteza

: Robinson Owiti (Kenya), Andrew Mugume, Robert Ssenteza 10:20 AM : Joseph Kanolera, Aaron Mugomola, Daniel Baguma

: Joseph Kanolera, Aaron Mugomola, Daniel Baguma 10:30 AM : Isaiah Mwesige, Edrine Okong, Ashraf Bagalana

: Isaiah Mwesige, Edrine Okong, Ashraf Bagalana 10:40 AM : Aaron Kitur (Kenya), Grace Kasango, Rodell Tadeo Gaita

: Aaron Kitur (Kenya), Grace Kasango, Rodell Tadeo Gaita 10:50 AM : Bulhan Matovu, Becca Mwanja, Paul Muchangi

: Bulhan Matovu, Becca Mwanja, Paul Muchangi 11:00 AM : Christian Schutte (South Africa), Benjamin Mukisa, Frank Operemo

: Christian Schutte (South Africa), Benjamin Mukisa, Frank Operemo 11:10 AM : Clovis Kasangaki, Emmanuel Nkurunziza (Rwanda), James Ndikumana (Rwanda)

: Clovis Kasangaki, Emmanuel Nkurunziza (Rwanda), James Ndikumana (Rwanda) 11:20 AM : Ibrahim Aliga, Mutahi Kibugu, Emmanuel Wilson Moko

: Ibrahim Aliga, Mutahi Kibugu, Emmanuel Wilson Moko 11:30 AM : James Koto, Timothy Okwi, Hussein Alemiga

: James Koto, Timothy Okwi, Hussein Alemiga 11:40 AM : Brian Mugabe, Fred Nkuranga, Ancel Tumwesige

: Brian Mugabe, Fred Nkuranga, Ancel Tumwesige 11:50 AM : Patrick Mugisha, Paul Baite, Samuel Wambi

: Patrick Mugisha, Paul Baite, Samuel Wambi 12:00 PM : Graham Ainebyoona Byagaba, Henry Ssali, Christopher Basaliza

: Graham Ainebyoona Byagaba, Henry Ssali, Christopher Basaliza 12:10 PM : Allan Mujjungane Muhereza, Morton Junior Muwowo, Abdullah Kakooza

: Allan Mujjungane Muhereza, Morton Junior Muwowo, Abdullah Kakooza 12:20 PM : Robbins Mwehaire, Colline Ajidra, Sande Lulet

: Robbins Mwehaire, Colline Ajidra, Sande Lulet 12:30 PM : Noah Bageya, Zubair Khan (Kenya), Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya)

: Noah Bageya, Zubair Khan (Kenya), Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) 12:40 PM : Edward Kayiso Golooba, Joshua Ssenabulya, Ashvin Kananathan

: Edward Kayiso Golooba, Joshua Ssenabulya, Ashvin Kananathan 12:50 PM : Sunday Walter Debbo, Joel Basaline, Ronald Blink Otim

: Sunday Walter Debbo, Joel Basaline, Ronald Blink Otim 1:00 PM : Nicolaas Snyman, Malcom Odendaal, Isaac Aisu

: Nicolaas Snyman, Malcom Odendaal, Isaac Aisu 1:10 PM : Conrad Acaye, Derrick Pipino, Felix George

: Conrad Acaye, Derrick Pipino, Felix George 1:20 PM : Boy Yassin, Charles Kalumuna, Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda)

: Boy Yassin, Charles Kalumuna, Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) 1:30 PM: John Paul Basabose, Jaime Byaruhanga, Tom Jingo

Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship

Roll of Honour

2000 – Deo Akope

Deo Akope 2001 – Deo Akope

Deo Akope 2002 – Deo Akope

Deo Akope 2003 – Charles Yokwe (RIP)

Charles Yokwe (RIP) 2004 – David Odiambo (Kenya)

David Odiambo (Kenya) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (RIP)

Charles Yokwe (RIP) 2006 – Amos Kamya

Amos Kamya 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Kenya)

Nicholas Rokoine (Kenya) 2008 – George Olayo

George Olayo 2009 – Peter Ssendaula

Peter Ssendaula 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa

Brian Mwesigwa 2011 – Rogers Byaruhanga

Rogers Byaruhanga 2012 – Phillip Kasozi

Phillip Kasozi 2013 – Peter Ssendaula

Peter Ssendaula 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata

Willy Deus Kitata 2015 – Ronald Otile

Ronald Otile 2016 – Ronald Otile

Ronald Otile 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo

Ronald Rugumayo 2018 – ?????