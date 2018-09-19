Squeaky bum time as 118 Gross golfers tee off for the 2018 Uganda Amateur Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:
- 19th – 22nd September
- At Entebbe Golf Club
The par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Course will be a bee hive of activity for the next four days as the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Open Championship has teed off.
118 gross players are in contention for the coveted prize.
A large fraction of the home based players have been joined by golfers from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa veying for top prize won by Ronald Rugumayo in 2017 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.
It is a wet course on day and rain affects many players. However, It is a not a big excuse for me.. I am ready to play in all conditions throughout the four days of the competition. I hope to play well and return the best scores.Herman Deco Muetbi, resident golfer at Entebbe Golf Club
Hot favourites for the 2018 edition include Entebbe based players Herman Deco Mutebi, Samuel Kato, Uganda Golf Club’s Becca Mwanja, Toro Golf Club’s Ronald Otile, Grace Kasango (Jinja), Edrine Okwong (Mehta) and many other locals.
The foreign legion has Tanzania’s top player Victor Joseph Mweene, Rwanda’s quartent of Emmanuel Nkurunziza, Celestin Nsanzuwera, James Ndikumana and Alloys Nsabimana, whilst the Kenyan delegation has top seed John Karichu, Samuel Njoroge, Anthony Irungu Macharia, Mike Kisia, Bernard Omondi Ogwayo, Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai, Isaac Makokha, Robinson Owiti, Aaron Kitur and 17 year old Khan.
South Africa’s Abraham Coetzee is also part of the gross players in contention, having teed off alongside Canary Kabise and Mosh Toko.
Golfers will experience a wet turf on the opening round following the early morning rains in Entebbe.
1st Tee Off:
- 7:00 AM: Ian Posiano Kalema, Anthony Irungu Macharia (Kenya)
- 7:10 AM: Hassan Kiyemba, Samuel Njoroge (Kenya), Abdul Kakeeto
- 7:20 AM: Mike Kisia (Kenya), Emile Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Brian Rwabwogo
- 7:30 AM: Michael Alunga, Joseph Kasozi, Walter Okello
- 7:40 AM: Alloys Nsabimana (Rwanda), Emmanuel Jakisa, Sam Kacungira
- 7:50 AM: Jonathan Musinguzi, Isaac Makokha (Kenya), Habib Kisande
- 8:00 AM: John Karichu (Kenya), Ben Ongole, Gilbert Kiiza
- 8:10 AM: Pierre Ascedu, Moses Matisko Baryamujura, Reagan Akena
- 8:20 AM: Joseph Ngobi, Michael Tumusiime, Ram Shaban
- 8:30 AM: Isma Birikadde, Marvin Kibirige
- 8:40 AM: Canary Kabise, Abraham Coetzee (South Africa), Mosh Toko
- 8:50 AM: Andrew Oketi, Bernard Omondi Ogwayo (Kenya), Henry Byaruhanga
- 9:00 AM: Paul Muhia (Kenya), Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai (Kenya), Rogers Eyoyo
- 9:10 AM: Henry Kamuntu, Shileen Nanji, Dennis Drajon Asaba
- 9:20 AM: Herman Deco Mutebi, Joseph Cwinyaai, Emmanuel Rutayisire (Rwanda)
- 9:30 AM: Ronald Otile, Emmanuel Arabo, Edgar Muzahura
- 9:40 AM: Samuel Kato, Victor Joseph (Tanzania), Phillip Ssebbale
- 9:50 AM: Douglas Shereck, Lawrence Marino, Henry Adiya
- 10:00 AM: David Semambya Mpanga, John Byabagambi, Alex Coutinho
- 10:10 AM: Robinson Owiti (Kenya), Andrew Mugume, Robert Ssenteza
- 10:20 AM: Joseph Kanolera, Aaron Mugomola, Daniel Baguma
- 10:30 AM: Isaiah Mwesige, Edrine Okong, Ashraf Bagalana
- 10:40 AM: Aaron Kitur (Kenya), Grace Kasango, Rodell Tadeo Gaita
- 10:50 AM: Bulhan Matovu, Becca Mwanja, Paul Muchangi
- 11:00 AM: Christian Schutte (South Africa), Benjamin Mukisa, Frank Operemo
- 11:10 AM: Clovis Kasangaki, Emmanuel Nkurunziza (Rwanda), James Ndikumana (Rwanda)
- 11:20 AM: Ibrahim Aliga, Mutahi Kibugu, Emmanuel Wilson Moko
- 11:30 AM: James Koto, Timothy Okwi, Hussein Alemiga
- 11:40 AM: Brian Mugabe, Fred Nkuranga, Ancel Tumwesige
- 11:50 AM: Patrick Mugisha, Paul Baite, Samuel Wambi
- 12:00 PM: Graham Ainebyoona Byagaba, Henry Ssali, Christopher Basaliza
- 12:10 PM: Allan Mujjungane Muhereza, Morton Junior Muwowo, Abdullah Kakooza
- 12:20 PM: Robbins Mwehaire, Colline Ajidra, Sande Lulet
- 12:30 PM: Noah Bageya, Zubair Khan (Kenya), Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya)
- 12:40 PM: Edward Kayiso Golooba, Joshua Ssenabulya, Ashvin Kananathan
- 12:50 PM: Sunday Walter Debbo, Joel Basaline, Ronald Blink Otim
- 1:00 PM: Nicolaas Snyman, Malcom Odendaal, Isaac Aisu
- 1:10 PM: Conrad Acaye, Derrick Pipino, Felix George
- 1:20 PM: Boy Yassin, Charles Kalumuna, Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda)
- 1:30 PM: John Paul Basabose, Jaime Byaruhanga, Tom Jingo
Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship
Roll of Honour
- 2000 – Deo Akope
- 2001 – Deo Akope
- 2002 – Deo Akope
- 2003 – Charles Yokwe (RIP)
- 2004 – David Odiambo (Kenya)
- 2005 – Charles Yokwe (RIP)
- 2006 – Amos Kamya
- 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Kenya)
- 2008 – George Olayo
- 2009 – Peter Ssendaula
- 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa
- 2011 – Rogers Byaruhanga
- 2012 – Phillip Kasozi
- 2013 – Peter Ssendaula
- 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata
- 2015 – Ronald Otile
- 2016 – Ronald Otile
- 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo
- 2018 – ?????