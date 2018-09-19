Uganda Cubs the only debutants at 2019 Africa U-17 championships

2019 Africa U-17 Championships:

May 12 th – 26 th

– 26 Tanzania

Uganda Cubs players and officials upon return from Tanzania

Uganda National U-17 team (The Cubs) will be the only first timers during the next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 Championships.

For starters, the tournament will take place in Tanzania come 2019 between May 12th to 26th in Dar es salaam.

Nigeria, winners of this championship twice in 2001 and 2007 will be making their 9th appearance at the bieannaual event.

Fellow West Africans Cameroon and Guinea will be each making their 7th appearance.

Angola has played at the final tournament four times whilst hosts Tanzania, Senegal and Morocco will be making their second appearance.

Uganda made the grade after championing the CECAFA region zone during the zonal qualifiers held last month in Dar es salaam city.

Besides Tanzania who are hosting the final tournament as well, Uganda is the other CECAFA member who will play at the main finals.

There is a handsome reward for all the semi-finals at this tournament – a slot each at the 2019 FIFA U-17 championship that will be staged in Peru between 5th and 27th October.



We shall start preparations as soon as possible so that we compete than merely participate in the final tournament. There is urgent need to work upon a number of speed, endurance, use of the ball, off and on the ball movements of players as well as character and other technical issues

Peter Onen, head coach of the Uganda U-17 Team.

Uganda national teams officer Patrick Ntege “Historical” Kaweesa (with checked shirt) welcomes back the Uganda U-17 team

Peter Onen (left) with the Uganda Cubs captain Gavin Kizito at Jevine Hotel

Onen worked with a wide range of technical back room stage consisting Hamza Lutalo as the assistant coach and team manager Bashir Mutyaba.

The national federation in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has already ear-marked bold plans to prepare the team ahead of the championship.

“We shall ensure the best of preparations for this team” promised Moses Magogo, the President, FUFA.

Peter Onen, Uganda U-17 Head coach

Confirmed countries at AFCON U-17 Tourney: