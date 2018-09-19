Zephaniah Arinaitwe ton lifts Cricket Cranes past Kwazulu Natal

KZN Inland Academy 269/4 lost to Uganda 273/4 by 6 wickets (with 145 balls to spare)

Cricket Cranes

After an impressive Africa T20 Cup debut in which Cricket Cranes won two out of their four group games, the team started their extended tour of South Africa with a win over the KZN Academy side.

The injury suffered by Fred Achellam in the Africa T20 cup meant that the side was lacking a wicket keeper but the all round Zephaniah Arinaitwe took up the gloves. Simon Sessazi and Emmanuel Isaneez were thrown into the action straight away after joining up with the side after the Africa T20 Cup.

The young KZN Academy side won the toss and elected to bat posting a commanding 269/4 with little reward for the Uganda bowlers.

Zephaniah Arinaitwe

The second innings were only about one man, Zephaniah Arinaitwe who clobbered a century off just 51 balls to deflate the KZN Academy side with support from Hamu Kayondo (78) and Riazat Shah (53).

The Cricket Cranes will play their second build up game on Wednesday against another select side as they continue to prepare for the Division 3 World Cricket League qualifiers in Oman.