Buganda hosts West Nile in FUFA Drum first leg | Final

FUFA Drum Final 2018

First Leg (30th September 2018): Buganda vs West Nile – Bishop SS ,Mukono

Return Leg (6th October 2018): West Nile vs Buganda – Green Light stadium, Arua

L-R: West Nile Captain Vitalis Tabu, FUFA President, Buganda Assistant Captain Rajab Jooga

Buganda Province will host West Nile in the first leg of the highly anticipated final of the 2018 inter-provinces FUFA Drum tournament final.

This was confirmed after the draws were held on Wednesday during the FUFA weekly press conference in Mengo.

The trophy was also for the first time presented to the media by the FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson.

The first leg of the inaugural edition will take place on 30th September 2018 with Buganda Province hosting West Nile at Bishop SS, Mukono and the return leg at Green Light stadium in Arua is slated for 6th October 2018.



I congratulate the two Provinces that managed to reach the finals. It is always important to be the first in attaining anything. As FUFA, we are proud with the team that organised the tournament right from the start and we can comfortably say we achieved our targets. Our first target was to give footballers more playing time and that has been achieved. Additionally, we want to use football as a unifying factor and it was evident in so many places where the games were played.

We have a story to tell after the end of the first edition. The Buganda anthem was played in Gulu for the first time in a long time, the Omukama of Tooro watched a game at Buhinga stadium and people paid to watch a game in Karamoja F

West Nile captain Vitais Tabu addresses the media on Wednesday

During the same press conference, West Nile and Buganda were represented with captain Abdu Malik Vitalis Tabu and assistant captain Rajab Jooga respectively who vowed to emerge champions.

Tabu, an immensely gifted left footed player disclosed that West Nile is focused on making sure they win the title.



I first want to thank FUFA and the President for organizing such a tournament which gives us a sense of belonging and celebrating our ancestry. As West Nile, we are prepared to make sure we win the title. We are not afraid of Buganda because we have the ability to defeat any team. This is a walk over. West Nile isn’t about Vitalis alone but very many people and star players. We have been praying for Buganda to reach the final from the onset of the tournament. Buganda will get to know what it means playing in West Nile Vitalis Tabu, West Nile Captain, also a player for URA FC in Uganda Premier League

Buganda Province Assistant captain Rajab Jooga



We have always started at home and been able to complete the task away. We therefore just call upon our fans to come in big numbers and rally behind us. We are Buganda and must always remain on top. We enjoy starting the 1st leg matches at home then complete the job away. We have recorded many 1-0 wins but such scores are ideal during tournaments Rajab Jooga, Buganda Province Vice captain, also a player at Kyetume FC in FUFA Big League

100 million shillings has been set aside for the inaugural edition in terms of prize money.

Both the first and return leg will be broadcast live on TV.

To reach the final, Buganda eliminated Bukedi province while West Nile edged past Busoga in the semifinals.

This inaugural edition has witnessed hundreds of supporters across the divide passionately cheer their respective teams from start to finish.