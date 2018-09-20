Cricket Cranes end South Africa tour on a low note but leave with a lot of positives ahead of Division 3 WCL Qualifiers

Match Summary

Kwazulu Natal Inland 312/8 beat Uganda 292/10 by 20 runs

The Cricket Cranes ended their tour down south on a low note falling to a superior KZN professional side by 20 runs. In their final game of the tour, the hosts fielded a strong XI that batted first and posted a big score of 312 for 8.

In a run feast encounter, the Cricket Cranes came out guns blazing in the chase led by returning captain Roger Mukasa (50) who together with Hamu Kayondo (47) shared an opening stand of 85 runs.

Their departure slowed down the innings but Riazat Shah (55) and Dinesh Nakrani (39) put in a shift in the middle order to try and overhaul the total but the Cricket Cranes fell short by 20 runs.

The loss was the only one suffered by Cricket Cranes in the 50 over games after they managed to win two out of the three games. They also notched up two wins in the T20 games out of the four games they played in the Africa Cup.

Coach Steve Tikolo will feel a satisfied man that his side got the necessary exposure ahead of the crucial Division 3 World Cricket League qualifiers in November in Oman.

The side will jet out of South Africa and will arrive in Kampala on Saturday morning.