Five former winners to miss U-17 Afcon Finals

Uganda Cubs celebrate

Defending champions Mali and four other winners will miss the finals of the U-17 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania after failing to negotiate past the qualifiers.

Mali, winners in Gabon last year join Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Mali, Egypt and Burkina Faso as former winners that failed to qualify for the edition in Tanzania due in April next year.

Uganda and Tanzania (hosts) represent the CECAFA region while Angola (COSAFA), Morocco (UNAF), Cameroon (UNIFFAC), Senegal and Guinea (WAFU A) and Nigeria (WAFU B) are the other teams that will play in the tournament.

Only two past winners, Nigeria (2001 & 2007) and Cameroon (2003) will be in Tanzania.

How they qualified

Host: Tanzania

UNAF: Morocco

The Young Atlas Lions won the round-robin tournament with three victories against Tunisia, Libya and Algeria.

WAFU A: Senegal, Guinea

Senegal beat Guinea 4-0 in the final. Two teams qualified because Mali, the former champion comes from that zone.

WAFU B: Nigeria

Nigeria beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in the final.

UNIFFAC: Cameroon

Cameroon beat Congo 3-1 in the final

CECAFA: Uganda

Uganda beat Ethiopia 3-1 in the final

COSAFA: Angola

Angola beat South Africa 1-0 in the final