Golfers eye improved performances prior to round two tee-off | 2018 Uganda Amateur Golf Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Day One Winner:

Edwin Mudanyi – 66 Gross

1st Runners up:

Ronald Otile – 67 Gross

Uganda’s Samuel Wambi follows his shot after tee off on the 1st Tee-Box

As day two of the prestigious 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship swings off at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course on Thursday morning, several gross golfers definitely have different ambitions.

Coming to the second 18 holes of the championship that will make a total of 36 over two rounds, Edwin Mudanyi, a handicap zero Kenya national team golfer carries a one stroke lead over two time champion, Ronald Otile from Uganda.

Mudanyi, a Vetlab golf club member scored a stunning 5 under par 66 gross score to lead the rest of the field following a wet Wednesday opening round that was irrigated by a heavy rain storm.

Edwin Mudanyi takes a one shot advantage into the round two

The day one leader had a total of six birdies on holes 3,4, 7, 9, 10 and 18 with a bogy on hole 2 as he recorded par scores throughout.



I am happy for the lead. I want to preserve my lead through out the championship. I will play a cautious game because I am a conservative golfer. Edwin Mudanyi, day one leader at the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship

Ronald Otile prepares to tee off on day one at Entebbe Club

2015 and 2016 Uganda open winner Ronald Otile is just a stroke behind the day one leader.

Otile struck eight birdies on holes 1,2,7,11, 12,13, 14 and 18 enrounte his 4 – under score of 67.



For the rest of the days, I target to play three under for a consistent display Ronald Otile, former Uganda Open winner in 2015 and 2016

UPDF Golfer Timothy Okwi checks his Tee





Cabinet Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi in action. He will tee off day 2 at 10:20 AM with David Ssemambya Mpanga and Henry Adiya

Home born golfer Herman Deco Mutebi and pre tournament favourite played a course level score of 71 gross.

Mutebi believes there is still a lot of golf to play in the subsequent rounds.



There is need to improve the performance ahead of day two and the last two rounds on Friday and Saturday. Personally, I want to keep within the top three for the pressure group.

Herman Deco Mutebi, sponsored by Street Club Entebbe

Kenyan golfer Samuel Njoroge (right) hands over a golf ball to his caddie after putting on hole 9

Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge, who also played a course level par score like Dennis Asabam Mutebi and Joseph Cwinyaai has the hope that the scores will improve as the tournament progresses.



We shall do well. The opening day has its own pressure aligned to it Samuel Njoroge, a Kenyan golfer who tees off day 2 at 10:50 AM with Abdul Kakeeto and Mike Kisia

Tournament Director John Kato (left) talks to the resident pros Davis Kato and Dickson Lagoro

Day two of the 72 holes action tees off on Thursday, 20th September 2018 as early as 7 AM with the pairing on Jaime Byaruhanga and John Basabose swinging off first on the 1st Tee-box.

Day one leader Edwin Mudanyi will tee off at 7:40 AM alongside day one comrades Ashvin Kananathan and Nicolass Snyman.

Otile swings to action later at 10:50 AM with Rwanda’s top player Emmanuel Rutayisire and Uganda’s Emmanuel Adrabo.

Tanzania’s best amateur player, who played three – over par 74 will tee off at 10:40 AM along with home boy Samuel Kato and Edgar Muzahura.

The subsidiary golfers (above handicap 9) will tee off on Friday before the climax of the open on Saturday with a colourful prize giving ceremony at the Entebbe Cricket Oval (Kakeeka play ground).

Day 1 Scores (Gross scores):

1 – Edwin Mudanyi – 66

2 – Ronald Otiel – 67

T3 – John Karichu – 70

Muthai Kibugu – 70

T5 – Dennis Dragon Asaba – 71

Herman Deco Mutebi – 71

Joseph Cwinyaai – 71

Samuel Njoroge – 71

T 10 – Samuel Kato – 72

Bulhan Matovu – 72

Day Two Draws: 1st Tee Off:

7:00 AM: Jaime Byaruhanga (Uganda), John Basabose (Uganda)

7:10 AM: Tom Jingo (Uganda), Celestine Nsanzuwera (Rwanda), Charles Kalumuna (Uganda)

7:20 AM: Isaac Aisu (Uganda), Felix George (Kenya), Boy Yassin (Uganda)

7:30 AM: Joel Basaline (Uganda), Malcom Odendaal (South Africa), Concrad Acaye (Uganda)

7:40 AM: Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya), Ashvin Kananathan (Uganda), Nicholass Snyman (Uganda)

7:50 AM: Joshua Ssenabulya (Uganda), Zubair Khan (Kenya), Noah Bageya (Uganda)

8:00 AM: Sande Lulet (Uganda), Colline Ajidra (Uganda), Alex Coutinho (Uganda)

8:10 AM: Allan Mujungane Muhereza (Uganda), Abdullah Kakooza (Uganda), Robbins Mwehaire (Uganda)

8:20 AM: Graham Ainebyoona Byagaba (Uganda), Christopher Basaliza (Uganda), Henry Ssali (Uganda)

8:30 AM: Patrick Mugisha (Uganda), Samuel Wambi (Uganda), Paul Baite (Uganda)

8:40 AM: Brian Mugabe (Uganda), Ancel Tumwesigye (Uganda), Fred Nkuranga (Uganda)

8:50 AM: James Koto (Uganda), Hussein Alemiga (Uganda), Timothy Okwi (Uganda)

9:00 AM: Ibrahim Aliga (Uganda), Emmanuel Wilson Moko (Uganda), Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya)

9:10 AM: Clovis Kasagaki (Uganda), James Ndikumana (Rwanda), Emmanuel Nkurunziza (Rwanda)

9:20 AM: Christian Schutte (South Africa), Frank Operemo (Uganda), Benjamin Mukisa (Rwanda)

9:30 AM: Bulhan Matovu (Uganda), Paul Muchangi (Kenya), Becca Mwanja (Uganda)

9:40 AM: Grace Kasango (Uganda), Rodell Tadeo Gaita (Uganda), Aaron Kitur (Kenya)

9:50 AM: Edrine Okong (Uganda), Isaiah Mwesige (Uganda), Ashraf Bagalana (Uganda)

10:00 AM: Aaron Mugomola (Uganda), Joseph Kanolera (Uganda), Daniel Baguma (Uganda)

10:10 AM: Ram Shaban (Uganda), Robinson Owiti (Kenya), Robert Ssenteza (Uganda)

10:20 AM: David Semambya Mpanga (Uganda), Henry Adiya (Uganda), John Byabagambi (Uganda)

10:30 AM: Douglas Schreck (USA), Phillip Ssebbaale (Uganda), Lawrence Marino (Uganda)

10:40 AM: Samuel Kato (Uganda), Edgar Muzahura (Uganda), Victor Joseph (Tanzania)

10:50 AM: Ronald Otile (Uganda), Emmanuel Rutayisire (Rwanda), Emmanuel Adrabo (Uganda)

11:00 AM: Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda), Dennis Dragon Asaba (Uganda), Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda)

11:10 AM: Henry Kamuntu (Uganda), Rogers Eyoyo (Uganda), Shileen Nanji (Kenya)

11:20 AM: Bernard Omondu Ogwayo (Kenya), Andrew Oketi (Kenya), Kenduiwo Kimeli Mutai (Kenya)

11:30 AM: Abraham J. Coetzee (South Africa), Canary Kabise (Uganda), Mosh Toko (Uganda)

11:40 AM: Marvin Kibirige (Uganda), Isma Birikadde (Uganda), George Kituku (Uganda)

11:50 AM: Joseph Ngobi (Uganda), Reagan Akena (Uganda), Michael Tumusiime (Uganda)

12:00 PM: Pierre Ascedu (France), Gilbert Kiiza (Uganda), Moses Matisko Baryamujura (Uganda)

12:10 PM: John Karichu (Uganda), Habib Kisande (Uganda), Ben Ongole (Uganda)

12:20 PM: Sam Kacungira (Uganda), Emmanuel Jakisa (Uganda), Isaac Makokha (Kenya)

12:30 PM: Bruce Gumoshabe (Rwanda), Joseph Kasozi (Uganda), Alloys Nsabimana (Rwanda)

12:40 PM: Brian Rwabogo (Uganda), Emile Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Michael Alunga (Uganda)

12:50 PM: Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya), Mike Kisia (Kenya)

1:00 PM: Anthony Irungu Macharia (Uganda), Posiano Ian Kalema (Uganda), Hassan Kiyemba (Uganda)