Guest riders to stir up MX6 as title chase hots up

MX round six official launch at Lugogo(Photo: kinthan Images)

The sixth round of the National Motocross championship is expected to be a hotly contested affair as Ugandan riders battle out with guest riders.

The event is scheduled for 30th September at the Motorsports Arena, Busiika.

America’s Ray Leybovich, Brandon Leith and Christopher Thies along with South Africa’s Mlimi brothers; Jonathan and Joshua will take part in the championship event.

South Africa’s Jonathan Mlimi will have something to pick off Stav Orland. The two were neck and neck during the Africa MX Championships in Zambia last month. Stav edged Mlimi to claim the MX85cc title.

The category will even get more exciting with Fortuna Sentamu in the mix of the class contest.

Stav Orland

MX1 class will as well provide thrills when the homeboys; Maxime Van Pee, Arthur Blick, Asaf Natan battle it out with the American trio as well as South Africa’s Joshua Mlimi.

“The event will be one of the kind this season. Our riders will be up to challenge the foreign riders at home.

“The American riders; Leybovich and Brandon arrive on Thursday to prepare for the race. We appreciate all our sponsors who are making this event a success,” said Evas Orland; the Treasurer for organising club during the event launch on Wednesday.

Maxime Van Pee during the National Motocross Championship Round Four

MX team captain Maxime believes the race will be a great opportunity for the riders to improve on their skills.

“This will be an exciting race for both the fans and riders. The fact that the guest riders are more skilled than most of us, this will help us gauge ourself and improve on the skills.

“This race will also be tight amongst our riders since the championship points in different class are so close. We expect all riders to be more competitive,” said Maxime.