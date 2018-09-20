JKL Dolphins force Game 4 against Power

Power 72-77 JKL Dolphins

Brian Namake goes for the basket. He scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead JKL Dolphins

JKL Dolphins lived to die another day after they defeated Power 77-72 in Game 3 of the National Basketball League Playoff semifinals on Wednesday night.

A scorching fourth quarter burnt out Power as they were limited to 12 points, with their opponents going for 23 points.

Power, as always, started the game with vigour but Dolphins never let the five-time champions run away with Jude Ochen scoring half of his game high 20 points in the opening quarter that Power won 21-19.

Arnold Lando’s charges started the second quarter with a 12-0 run to put JKL in a 14-point hole midway the period. A 9-0 run sparked by Libe Makala’s foul shot swung JKL right back in contention but trailed by 9 points (30-39) at the halftime break.

Michael Kojjo’s jumper coupled with Juma Anin and Stephen Wundi’s 3-pointers to start the third quarter took Power’s lead to 17 points (47-30) with just over seven minutes to play. Sam Obol’s charges spent the rest of the period fire fighting and were within 6 points (54-60) going into the fourth quarter.

JKL Dolphins started the fourth quarter an 11-0 run to edge ahead and stepped up their defense, forcing Power into six turnovers during the stretch. The side did not trail again.

Ferdinand Odama scored 15 points for JKL, Brian Namake added 13 points and picked 11 rebounds.

Wundi, Geoffrey Soro and Mike Madol scored 16, 15 and 10 points respectively for Power.

Game 4 of the series will be played on Sunday, September 23..