Kenyan dominance continues as Karichu overtakes Mudanyi on day two | 2018 Uganda Amateurs Golf Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Day Two Leader:John Karichu – 68 Gross

Longest Drive Winner: Canary Kabise (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi)

John Karichu overtook country-mate Edwin Mudanyi aloft the leaderboard at the 2018 Uganda Amateurs open on day two

The leaderboard at the on-going 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship continues to change face after 36 holes of action on day two.

Limuru Golf Club member John Karichu registered three under par (68 gross) on day two to better his one under score at the Entebbe Golf Club course on Thursday.

Karichu, playing with Ben Ongole and Gilbert Kiiza, overtook fellow Kenyan compatriot Edwin Mudanyi who had returned a stunning 5 – under 66 on day one.

Mudanyi faded with a 5 over par score on day two and drops to third on the overall standings with 142 aggregate over 36 holes, two strokes behind two time Uganda Amateur Open winner Ronald Otile and four strokes off the leader.

Otile scored two over (73) to amass a course one under over two rounds in 36 holes’ action.



I had no pressure whatsoever coming to day two. My main intention was to maintain my course under par scores. Had it not been for par putt on hole 18, the story would have been different. I am ready for the pressure group on day three.

John Karichu, a member at Limuru Golf Club, Kenya.

John Karichu putts on hole 18 on day two

Deco Mutebi smiles as he drives off on day two. He scored level par over two days

Besides Karichu, day’s two other execptional scores included Herman Deco Mutebi, Robinson Owiti (both 71 gross), Daniel Baguma (72), Rodel Tadeo Gaita, Becca Mwanja, Clovis Kasagaki, Samuel Njoroge, Edrine Okong, Otile (73), Joseph Ngobi, Rwanda’s Emmanuel Rutayisire, Mutahi Kibugu and Michael Tumusiime (75).



It was a terrible day at office. I got a lot of problems with the putting on day two but I expect to perform well on the third round

Ronald Otile, the overall second placed golfer after day two.

Ronald Otile chips from the sand bunker on fairway 18

Shileen Nanji celebrates a putt executed with success on the 18th hole. He has 86, 77 over two days

Day three will continue on Friday with the gross players in action as well as the subsidiary group teeing off for their 36 holes action.

The 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is proudly sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite as the premium sponsor alongside other partners.

Next week, the open which also had the Juniors and Ladies action earlier will climax with the professionals vying for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs. 185M).

Leaderboard after Day 2 (36 Holes – Gross Scores):

1- John Karichu (Kenya) – 138

2 – Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 140

T3 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 142

Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda) – 142

5 – Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – 144

6- Muthahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 145

7 – Daniel Baguma (Uganda) – 146

T8- Edrine Okong (Uganda) – 147

Rodell Tadeo Gaita (Uganda) – 148

Denis Dragon Asaba (Uganda) – 148

Joseph Cwinyai (Uganda) – 148

Anthony Irungu Macharia (Kenya) – 148