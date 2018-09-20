Nkumba Volleyball Club signs pact with, Hermes Sports Limited

Tonny Lakony (left) and Nkumba University Vice Chancellor exchange the binding documents

Reigning league and newly crowned national champions Nkumba University entered into a five year long partnership with sports management firm Hermes Sports Limited.

Either parties signed a Memorandum of Association at the Entebbe road based main campus of the institution at Nkumba University.

The time lag for the partnership is five years with each parties accorded different obligations to ensure that set dream is achieved.



Much as Hermes is looking at eventually being involved in management of different sport disciplines, it has set its focus for the start on the Game of Volleyball and specifically the female gender. The game of Volleyball has gone for a long time without local professional players a fete that we at Hermes want to change. Hermes’ will work is to develop Nkumba Volleyball Club to a fully professional team with the right type of players who can eventually compete comfortably against the World’s best.We can only achieve this through scouting and training young talent at the same time equipping them with necessary education in carefully selected schools Tonny Lakony

Hermes has already made strategies to bring on board several corporate partners for the Club a fete that will ease financial pressure on both the University and Club Management.

Among these already is an MOU that has been signed with Italian Series A Club CDA Volley Talmassons and Italian-based NGO ‘Helping Kisenyi School’.

The University has already ear-marked land for the construction of a new home for the Club which Hermes hopes to attain in the medium term.

On the technical side, Hermes has been working in the background to scout and develop fresh talent using highly qualified coaches led by Level 3 Coach, Tonny Lakony.



Am happy to inform the public that Hermes will take over the management of our ladies volleyball team following the memorandum of understanding we have signed. We now expect professionalism and more partnerships. I want us to take this as a joint movement where Hermes and Nkumba will feed each other in delivering good volleyball results and also await for other opportunities in other sports discipline

Nkumba university vice chancellor professor Wilson Mande Muyinda

Hermes signed five semi-professional players including Astreede Agaaba, Nnungi Saidat, Grace Akiror, Flavia Nandawula and Eunice Nuwabigaba who have all played for the National Team.