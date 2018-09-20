Uganda Cranes slip in September 2018 FIFA rankings

Hassan Wasswa

Uganda Cranes has slipped by one position from 82nd to 83rd in the month of September 2018 FIFA Rankings.

The latest FIFA rankings were released on Thursday, 20th September 2018.

Uganda has 1289 points from last month’s 1296 points

The slip follows the goal-less home stalemate with Tanzania Taifa Stars in the AFCON 2019 group L qualifiers.

Regardless of Uganda’s fall, the Cranes remain CECAFA region’s creame-de-la-crème.

Kenya is the second ranked country after Uganda after climbing five places to 107th (1204 points).

Sudan drops by a position from 131st to 132nd.

Rwanda, too, falls by one position to 137th.

Tanzania and Burundi remain static in the 140th and 148th positions respectively.

There is a two slot climb for Ethiopia to 149th with 1060 points.

South Sudan drops by two places to 158th on 1019 points.

Djibouti climbs by one slot to 196th (896 points).

The other two horn of Africa nations Eritrea and Somalia are joint bottom on 206th.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s next opponents in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers, Lesotho lie 145th, an improvement from 146th with 1070 points.

Tunisia is the best ranked African country in the 23rd position with 1503 points.

Belgium and France jointly lead the overall standings with 1729 points apiece as Brazil (1663) is third in the whole world.