Netball

Uganda vs Zimbabwe in pictures | 2018 World University Netball Championship

ago
by Aisha Nakato
TwitterFacebookInstagram

Uganda defeated Zimbabwe 104-10 to remain unbeaten on day four of the 2018 World University Netball Championship at Makerere Arena.

Uganda’s goal attack Irene Eyaru scores | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO
Uganda’s goal defence Joan Nampungu watches on as Zimbabwe’s goal attack Zivorinashe Chiwanza loses the ball again | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO
Uganda’s goal defence Joan Nampungu watches on as Zimbabwe’s goal attack Zivorinashe Chiwanza loses the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO
Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball as teammate Irene Eyaru looks on | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO
Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO

You May Also Like

Day four round-up: USA gets maiden win, Uganda scores another century | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Day three round-up: USA shows improvement, Uganda still unbeaten | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Day two in pictures | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Leave a Reply