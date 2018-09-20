Netball Uganda vs Zimbabwe in pictures | 2018 World University Netball Championship Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 2 hours ago by Aisha Nakato TwitterFacebookInstagram Uganda defeated Zimbabwe 104-10 to remain unbeaten on day four of the 2018 World University Netball Championship at Makerere Arena. Uganda’s goal attack Irene Eyaru scores | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO Uganda’s goal defence Joan Nampungu watches on as Zimbabwe’s goal attack Zivorinashe Chiwanza loses the ball again | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO Uganda’s goal defence Joan Nampungu watches on as Zimbabwe’s goal attack Zivorinashe Chiwanza loses the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball as teammate Irene Eyaru looks on | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © AISHA NAKATO