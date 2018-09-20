Ugandan Volleyball ace Ongom joins Bulgarian club

Ivan Ongom

Ugandan volleyball powerful right attacker Ivan Ongom has joined Marek Union-Ivkoni Volleyball club in Bulgaria.

This comes a year after he featured for Rwanda’s top tier side Gisagara Volleyball Club for a season.

Before he had moved to Rwanda, he had previously featured for UCU Doves and Sport – S in Rwanda.

At Marek Union Ivkoni, he joins Kathbert Malinga, another Ugandan on the team and the third after Daudi Okello’s earlier exploits.

Ongom was unveiled in a number 13 jersey which he is expected to don for the season.

Ivan Bob Ongom spikes

He was part of the Gisagara’s team that fell to hosts KVAC in the finals of the 2018 KAVC International tournament at the Lugogo Indoor stadium, in Kampala.