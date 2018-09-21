Challengers, Tornado Bee, KICC and Strikers all playing for pride

Entebbe Oval: Challengers V Tornado Bee

Kyambogo Oval: KICC v Strikers

Lawrence Ssematimba batting for Tornado Bee against Challengers in the League

With league the champions Aziz Damani already known and the relegation dues settled, there is very little to play for in the top flight apart from pride.

Ceylon Lions and Premier are already planning life in Division 2 after getting relegated from the top flight. Second place was sealed by Kutchi Tigers the remaining division games are a formality and will only count as placement games.

Fierce rivals Challengers and Tornado Bee will be battling at the lakeside oval. Tornado Bee – four time league winners – will finish outside the top four for the first time in five years and will be without talisman Roger Mukasa and Deus Muhumuza who are away on national duty for this encounter.

Challengers will also miss the services of Hamu Kayondo who is with the Cricket Cranes in South Africa. They will be favorites for this game as they have a solid unit with Arthur Kyobe and Shahzad Kamal leading the batting and the fierce David Wabwire leading the bowling.

In the other bragging rights game, KICC will take on Strikers in Kyambogo. Strikers are only one place ahead of KICC on the table but positions will mean so little as the more senior KICC side will be looking at putting the youngsters of Strikers in their place. Strikers defeated KICC in the first round game and Hanumant Katkar and his KICC side will be looking for revenge.

Both sides will be missing key players. Strikers will be without Zephaniah Arinaitwe while KICC will miss the spin duo of Frank Nsubuga and Irfan Afridi who are all on national duty with the Cricket Cranes in South Africa.