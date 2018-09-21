Crested Cranes beat Zambia to Cosafa Women Championship 3rd place

Zambia 0-1 Uganda

Skipper Tracy Jones Akiror scored the all important goal for Crested Cranes

Uganda Crested Cranes have taken third place at the 2018 Cosafa Women Championship.

Faridah Bulega’s charges achieved the feat by defeating Zambia 1-0 in the third place playoff on Friday thanks to Tracy Jones Akiror’s first half penalty.

The lone strike of the day at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth arrived just after the half hour mark.

Juliet Nalukenge who started in the place of Zianah Namuleme was brought down in the area by Martha Tembo and referee Akhona Makalima pointed to the spot straight away. Crested Cranes skipper took on the big moment putting the ball beyond Hazel Nali.

Uganda held on to their lead to the break and and after recess. Frustrated Zambians were forced into long-range shooting.

Joanna Benai, Mary Mwakapila had opportunities and Uganda’s goalkeeper Ruth Atoru saved Rachael Kundananji’s effort.

Bulega made two changes in the second half with Resty Nanziri paving way for Hasifa Nassuna and Zianah Namuleme later replacing Lillian Mutuuzo.

The Crested Cranes held on for the win and claim the bronze medal, a fine reward for a side that went into the competition for experience.

Uganda’s XI: Ruth Atoru (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Shadiah Nankya, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Phiona Nabbumba, Shamirah Nalugya, Tracy Jones Akiror (C), Resty Nanziri (Hasifa Nassuna), Juliet Nalukenge, Lillian Mutuuzo (Zianah Namuleme)