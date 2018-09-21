Espinoza looking forward to Fufa Super Cup duel

Martinez Espinoza

Vipers SC tactician Martinez Espinoza says he is already looking forward to his first competitive game in the dugout when they take on KCCA in the Fufa Super Cup.

The Mexican replaced sacked Portuguese Miguel Da Costa and has overseen the team for over a month and tested his charges against a number of teams in practice matches.

“We have had some good games in the pre-season,” Espinoza told Kawowo Sports. “Looking at the boys and training to come up with my best starting XI though it’s still work in progress,” he added.

“The Fufa Super Cup against another good side in the league and we are really looking forward to it.

Vipers have been involved in a number of friendly matches under the Mexican but hasn’t won any against fellow top tier side- losing to Mbarara City 1-0, drawing goalless with Nyamityobora and also playing to a 1-1 draw with Police FC.