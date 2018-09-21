Patrick Kaddu, KCCA forward

There may still be a week to go until the StarTimes Uganda Premier League new season kicks off in earnest, but prior to that comes the curtain raiser, the Fufa Super Cup.

Emerging force Vipers on Saturday September 22 meet KCCA at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku to compete for the second trophy of the season.

Earlier, KCCA won the inaugural Fufa Super 8 that Vipers opted not to participate and will be eager to yet another trophy to their cabinet before the season officially gets underway.

For Vipers SC, the recess period has been one of upheaval. Portuguese coach Miguel Da Costa left, with Mexican Martinez Espinoza replacing him.

Over at Lugogo, however, Mike Mutebi is looking to build on his decent campaign last term.

What the coaches said:

Martinez Espinoza (Vipers SC)

“We have had some good games in the pre-season. Looking at the boys and training to come up with my best starting XI though it’s still work in progress.

The Fufa Super Cup against another good side in the league and we are really looking forward to it.

Mike Mutebi (KCCA)

“We shall treat this game as an indicator of what is going to happen during the season. Our aim is to win the match and accumulate more trophies. This winning mentality must be inculcated in our young kids especially that you play well and win because you are playing for a big league. And big clubs play to win trophies.

Probable Line Ups

Vipers SC: Fabian Mutombora (GK), Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Aggrey Madoi, Taddeo Lwanga ©, Brian Nkuubi, Moses Waiswa, Daniel Sserunkuma, Duncan Sseninde and Noah Wafula.

KCCA FC: Charles Lukwago (GK), Timothy Awany ©, Bernard Muwanga, Filbert Obenchan, Julius Poloto, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Patrick Kaddu, Gift Ali, Lawrence Bukenya and Allan Kyambadde.