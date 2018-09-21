Ben Ocen (L) and Douglas Muganga (R) carry Uganda’s hopes

Uganda Sand Cranes will lock horns with Ivory Coast in Abidjan later today in the second leg of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Sand Cranes trail 3-1 from the first leg that was played at Spennah Beach in Entebbe and will need a miracle to eliminate West Africans.

Head coach Salim Muwonge will miss the services of skipper Roach Somoka through injury sustained during Tuesday’s training.

In Somoka’s absence, Ben Ocen, Douglas Muganga (scorer for Uganda in the first leg) and Godfrey Lwesibawa will carry Sand Cranes hopes of overhauling the 2-goal deficit..

Uganda’s Squad: Meddie Kibirige, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Davis Kasujja, Nasser Lwamunda, Ben Ocen, Sulaiman Ochero, Emmanuel Wasswa, Allan Katwe, Douglas Muganga, Paul Lule.