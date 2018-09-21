Mike Mutebi

KCCA will go into the game against Vipers SC targeting victory to add another trophy to the cabinet according to Mike Mutebi.

The tactician, in a press briefing on Friday also hinted that his side will treat the game as a precursor to the new season that kicks off tentatively on September 28.

“We shall treat this game as an indicator of what is going to happen during the season,” said Mutebi. “Our aim is to win the match and accumulate more trophies,” he added.

“This winning mentality must be inculcated in our young kids especially that you play well and win because you are playing for a big league. And big clubs play to win trophies.

On the opponents, Mutebi believes they have equally good players but feels his side have an advantage of playing more games.

“Vipers are good a team and with quality players too. Expect a good game but we hold the advantage for we have played more games since the league went into the break.

KCCA were involved in the Caf Champions League, played in the Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament and also in the Fufa Super Eight.

During the period, Vipers have only been competitively involved in the CECAFA Kagame Cup.