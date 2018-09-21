Patidar a win away from promotion as Nile and Budo look to survive drop

Budo Oval: Patidar vs. Nile

Jinja Oval: Wanderers vs. Budo

Budo CC

The battle for places in Budo is so much alive with three teams battling for the two places for promotion while two teams are locked in the relegation scrap.

Only one team will be relegated to Division 3 and currently Budo is the team in danger but they have Nile in touching distance as they are only a single point ahead of them.

Budo will have the easier encounter of the two sides as they take on a Wanderers side that is not chasing anything. Wanderers, already safe from relegation, are not chasing anything but a side with nothing to lose is dangerous. Wanderers defeated Budo by eight wickets in the first round game and if Budo is to get anything out of the game they will need to bat better than they did in the first round.

Nile on the other hand face a side that is looking for promotion to Division 1. Patidar are only a win away from promotion and unless rain saves Nile they are focused on picking all six points. Nile, the underdogs, come into the game knowing that they have little chance of winning but once they show up anything can happen.

Tornado and Patidar are the front runners for promotion and as long as they win their remaining games they will surely gain promotion. Budo and Nile will face each other for the shoot out for the who remains in Division 2 and this is final game of the season for either side must be the focus for both teams.