Subsidiary group join the frey at the 2018 Uganda Amateurs Golf Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Day Two Leader:

John Karichu – 68 Gross

Herman Deco Mutebi prepares to Tee off on day two

The 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship enters Day 3 with the subsidiary group of golfers swinging off at the breathe-taking lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.

The subsidiary group has golfers with handicaps beyond 9 to 28.

Close to 70 golfers including the seniors will tee off on Friday for the 36 holes action that climax on Saturday along with the main open.

According to the tournament director John Katto, the subsidiaries are meant to spice up the tournament.

Meanwhile, action in the main event among the gross players has reached boiling point.

John Karichu overtook country-mate Edwin Mudanyi aloft the leaderboard at the 2018 Uganda Amateurs open on day two. He is in main pressure group with Otile and Mutebi

The boys have been sieved from the men as the tee-offs on Friday will be determined by the performance of the previous two rounds.

Ronald Otile watches over his ball after a powerful tee shot on hole number 10

The main pressure group will tee-off at 12:04 PM with day two top performer and overall leader John Karichu in the same group as two pre tournament favourites Herman Deco Mutebi and Ronald Otile.

“I am not under any pressure. I will play hole by hole in a cautious way. There is still a lot of golf to play on Friday and Saturday,” Mutebi, who played a total gross of 142 (course level par) on the opening two rounds stated.

Two time Uganda Amateur Open winner Ronald Otile, scorer of 67 and 73 over two days is pretty sure he will manage to contain the pressure

“I have ever played in pressure groups and won the open. This is another routine display. I pray that I perfect the putting because I need to win this open,” Otile, who is based in South Africa remarks.

The second pressure group will tee off first at 11:56 AM with Daniel Baguma, day one leader Edwin Mudanyi and Muthai Kibugu in action.

The 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is proudly sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite as the premium sponsor alongside other partners.

Next week, the open which also had the Juniors and Ladies action earlier will climax with the professionals vying for the total kitty of $50,000 (at least Shs185M).

Leaderboard after Day 2 (36 Holes – Gross Scores):

1- John Karichu (Kenya) – 138

2 – Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 140

T3 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 142

Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda) – 142

5 – Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – 144

6- Muthahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 145

7 – Daniel Baguma (Uganda) – 146

T8- Edrine Okong (Uganda) – 147

Rodell Tadeo Gaita (Uganda) – 148

Denis Dragon Asaba (Uganda) – 148

Joseph Cwinyai (Uganda) – 148

Anthony Irungu Macharia (Kenya) – 148