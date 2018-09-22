2018 Kampala World University Netball Championship final in pictures

Hosts Uganda edged defending champions South Africa 43-44 to win the 2018 World University Netball Championship at Makerere Arena on Friday. Here are some of the images from the final.

South Africa’s netball University team just before the start of the final | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s netball University team just before the start of the final | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s goal attack Irene Eyaru taking a shot | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s Joan Nampungu celebrates victory in the final | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa’s Chante Louw disappointed | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa’s goal shooter Chante Louw looking dejected after a 43-44 loss to Uganda in the 2018 World University Netball Championship | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Dancers at the closing ceremony | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Team South Africa after receiving Silver medals at the awarding ceremony | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s Mary Nuba (L) and coaches Imelda Nyongesa and Rashid Mubiru (R) | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Prime Minister of Uganda – Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda hands over the trophy to team Uganda’s captain Irene Eyaru | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE