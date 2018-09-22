Entebbe Golf Club’s first pro shop hits the market

Mathias Kalule on duty at the Entebbe Golf Pro Shop

Golfers who need equipment to use whilst at Entebbe Golf Club will worry less following the opening of the first pro shop at the historic East Africa’s oldest golfing facility.

The pro shop is well equipped with an assortment of golfing gear ranging from golf shoes, clubs, club covers, golf bags, socks, sneakers, shorts, trousers, traveling bags, golf T-Shirts, lady skirts, water proof jackets, belts, gloves, Golf rugs, gym and running shoes, Tees, open shoes, formal as well as causal shoes.

Some of the Golf boots on sale at the Entebbe Golf Club pro shop

The pro shop hit the market towards the tee off the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship, returning to Entebbe for the third time in history.

Founded in 1901 by the British colonial leaders, Entebbe Golf Club has always been missing a pro shop amenity.

The script will now change drastically following the grand opening of the shop.

Shrewd businessman -cum – handicap 25 golfer Mathias “Shoe man” Kalule is the brain behind the pro shop at Entebbe Golf Club.



When I was given the opportunity by the management of Entebbe Golf Club to open up a pro shop, I hurriedly utilized this chance. Good enough, I was prepared because I have a similar pro shop in Kampala. I procured more equipment and had to stock it up. I thank the management of Entebbe Golf Club for this chance

Kalule, 44, is a common feature at major golf tournaments in Uganda, often selling golfing equipment to the members.

Mathias Kalule shows off a pack of golf balls

On duty

Kalule (second from left) with his employers.

“My prime objective among others is to ensure golfers are smartly dressed prior to swinging their clubs on the fairways” Kalule asserts.

Since 2008, Kalule has been dealing in the selling second hand and brand new golf attires as well as the equipment. Along the way, Kalule started playing golf and has no regrets whatsoever.

Kalule with the traveling bag

Born to Simeon Kaddumukasa and Felicity Nalukwago in Ngologolo village, Luweero district, Kalule is married to Barbra Namugenyi and they are blessed with four children. His business dates as far back as in 2005 when he was initially selling formal shoes and sandals at Okapi Gallery.

Cost of the Golfing gear:

Each of the items has a specific price tag attached. The cheapest items are the Tees costing Shs 1000 each.

Brand new golf shoes cost $ 100, shirts ($40), shorts ($50), Trouzers ($60), Belts ($40) and the golf bags range from Shs 800,000 to Shs 3M.

The items are procured domestically andinternationally from suppliers.

From the local markets, he procures the items from the famous Owino Market and imports from South Africa, United States of America (USA) as well as Vietnam.

Customer care: Mathias Kalule dresses up a client at his pro shop

Opportunities:

Kalule earns his daily bread and butter through this business and has built the family home in Buddo, Kimbejja zone.



I am the bread winner for my family with the daily utilities including paying school fees for my children. This business has got me closer to the society’s most respectable high calibre people as Members of parliament (MP’s), ambassadors, ministers, socialites, company CEO’s as well as Professional golfers from all around the world. I have also managed to employ and pay three people; Catherine Namatovu, Justina Natukunda and Anita Kalungi (part-time worker). Mathias Kalule

Challenges:

Everything has its ups and downs on earth. It has not been a bed of roses for me in this business.

“Sometimes, there is negative propaganda spread about the second hand items. I face bad debtors which negatively impact on my daily business routine and delay to pay my suppliers as well. Also, the golf gear is very expensive to procure. Sometimes, harsh weather could be a disadvantage to me especially when it rains so much, my mobile business could be affected” he adds.

Kalule sells merchandise to US based client

On a good day, I earn between Shs 800,000 to Shs 1.5M in profits. On a sour day, I retire home with Shs 100,000.

Besides the Entebbe club based pro shop, Kalule also runs another similar shop in Kampala at Kisementi, shop 8 Ashrafi House – plot 3, cooper road (near millennium super market).

About Mathias Kalule:

Full Names: Mathias Kalule

Full Names: Mathias Kalule

Nick-Name: Shoe-man

Born : November 3rd 1974

: November 3 1974 Place of Birth: Mulago Hospital

Mulago Hospital Home Village : Ngogolo Parish, Luwero District

: Ngogolo Parish, Luwero District Residence : Buddo, Kimbejja Zone

: Buddo, Kimbejja Zone Started golf : May 2014

: May 2014 Handicap : 25

: 25 Mobile : Nokia N97

: Nokia N97 Average Tee shot : 200 – 250 yards

: 200 – 250 yards Fairway percentage: 50 %

EDUCATION BACKGROUND:

1981-83: Kassala Boys Primary school, Luwero (Nursery – P2)

Kassala Boys Primary school, Luwero (Nursery – P2) 1984-87: St Peters Primary School, Nsambya (P4-P7)

St Peters Primary School, Nsambya (P4-P7) 1988 – 91: Old Kampala Secondary School (O-Level)

Old Kampala Secondary School (O-Level) 1994 – 96: Old Kampala Secondary School (A-Level)

Old Kampala Secondary School (A-Level) 1997: National College of Business Studies (Diploma in Business Studies)

*Secured a dead year at end of first year because of financial hardships and did not return to school