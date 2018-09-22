Vipers SC 0-0 KCCA (KCCA win 4-2 on penalties)

KCCA are handed the Fufa Super Cup

Charles Lukwago was the main man for KCCA as they beat Vipers 4-2 on penalties to retain the Fufa Super Cup following a goalless draw in normal time.

The stand in captain for the day made at least four saves in normal time before saving two penalties to hand his side victory for a record fifth time in succession.

In the first half, Lukwago denied Daniel Sserunkuma by parrying his low effort into the path of Noah Wafula whose attempt on rebound he also sent out for a corner.

Vipers celebrate with their medals

KCCA, missing most of their stars through injury had one half chance that fell to Bernard Muwanga who volleyed just over the bar.

After the break, Javier Martinez Espinoza, the Vipers tactician made a change withdrawing Frank Tumwesigye who looked lively for Tito Okello while at the other end, KCCA got off tired Mike Mutyaba for youngster Sadat Anaku.

There were more changes as the Venoms dominated with Brian Kalumba taking the place of injured Wafula as Musa Esenu, formerly at Vipers replaced Allan Kyambadde for KCCA.

Moses Waiswa forced a brilliant save from Lukwago who parried his swerving effort from free kick for the corner, Sserunkuma; later in the game was also denied by the former Proline goalkeeper when through one on one.

KCCA’s best chance of the game fell to Allan Okello who forced a wonderful save from Fabian Mutombora but Mutyaba failed to capitalise on the rebound.

Vipers SC XI against KCCA in the Fufa Super Cup

At the final whistle, the Uganda Cup winners opted for change of goalkeepers – Jamal Maliyamungu, seemingly better penalty stopper for Lukwago but the match day officials didn’t agree to the Kasasiro’s submissions.

In the end, Lukwago saved from Aggrey Madoi, Moses Waiswa missed target with Vipers SC scoring only two – Tito Okello and Geoffrey Wasswa.

KCCA XI against Vipers in the Fufa Super Cup

KCCA’s Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Bernard Muwanga and Julius Poloto all scored to hand Mike Mutebi’s side another trophy.