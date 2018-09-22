Otile takes three stroke lead on third day | 2018 Uganda Golf Open

The gallery following the golfers on day 3. It is expected to double on the final round

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Day Three Top performer: Ronald Otile – 67, 73, 71 ( Total Gross : 211)

Ronald Otile – 67, 73, 71 ( : 211) 1 st Runners up: John Karichu (Kenya): 70, 68, 76 ( Total Gross : 214)

John Karichu (Kenya): 70, 68, 76 ( : 214) 2nd Runners up: Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda): 71, 71, 73 (Total Gross: 215)

Best Subsidiary (Stable-ford format): Pius Omara (Handicap 18): 43

L-R: Herman Deco Mutebi, John Karichu and Ronald Otile pose for a group photo before tee off in the pressure group on day 3. The group will play together on the final day

Two time Uganda of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship Ronald Otile heads to the final round of the 77th Castle Lite sponsored tourney with a three strokes cushion.

Otile, handicap 1 scored level par 71 gross during the third day of the open on Friday at Entebbe Golf Club.

Winner of two back to back titles in 2015 and 2016, Otile, who is now based in South Africa recorded five birdies during round three on holes 1,8, 13, 14 and 18 during the pressure group that had Kenya’s John Karichu (five over 76) and home boy Herman Deco Mutebi (two over 73).



The turning point of my game on day three was that birdie I played on the par 3 hole 8 before picking a bogy on hole 9. The back nine progressed well for me with three birdies and I expect to maintain the the scores on the final day come Saturday. R

Ronald Otile tees off on the 10th Tee-Box on day three

Otile is three strokes ahead of Kenya’s Karichu, the leader on day two.

Mutebi, who had an out of boundary shot on hole 9 during the third day on Friday has posted 214, a course one over score after 54 holes.

Entebbe Street Club sponsored Herman Deco Mutebi on day three

John Karichu, a member of Vetlab in Kenya walks on the Entebbe course on Friday

The day’s best scores on the third day were returned by Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi member Joel Basalaine who scored four under – 67.

Basaline’s performance on the day helped him to elevate to the top ten in 8th with a total gross of 220 in 54 holes having scored 75, 78 and 67 in the three rounds.

Meanwhile, in the subsidiary group, Andrew Okurut, playing off handicap 18 scored 42 stable-ford points to topple the rest of the group in 18 holes.

Elis Katwebaze (40), George Orach (39), Collins Balafu (38), Robert Busingye (37) and Stefan Krisch (36) followed in that order.

The subsidiary golfers will resume action alongside the gross players on Saturday ahead of the official prize giving ceremony earmarked to take place at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Express FC chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka, handicap 16 scored 27 stable ford points on day one of the subsidiary catergory

The 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is proudly sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite as the premium sponsor alongside other partners.

Next week, the open which also had the Juniors and Ladies action earlier will climax with the professionals vying for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs. 185M).

Leaderboard after Day 3 (54 Holes – Gross Scores):

1- Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 211

2 – John Karichu (Kenya) – 214

3 – Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda) – 215

4 – Daniel Baguma (Uganda) – 217

T5 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 218

Joseph Cwinyai (Uganda) – 218

7 – Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – 219

8 – Joel Basaline (Uganda) – 220

9 – Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 221

T10 – Edrine Okong (Uganda) – 224

Dennis Dragon Asaba (Uganda) – 224

Samuel Kato (Uganda) – 224