Over 100 Golfers ready for the Toyota-Rwanda Golf Tourney

2nd Toyota Rwanda Golf Tournament:

Saturday, 22 September 2018

At Kigali Golf Course, Nyarutarama

Close to 120 golfers will vey for the top honours as the second edition of the Toyota Rwanda golf championship tees this Saturday at the 9 hole Kigali Golf Course in Nyarutarama.

Male and female golfers in the different handicap catergories are expected to feature in this tourney.

Others shall be members of the Rwanda Golf Union (RWU), staff of the facility and amateurs.



We expect a big number of golfers to turn up for the tournament. The top prizes shall include a brand new Toyota Avanza and Toyota RAV4

Christine Uwicyeza of Toyota Rwanda as quoted by New Times.

Besides the top amateurs who are competing at the on-going Uganda Open, the rest of the golfers will be part.

Celestine Nsanzuwera, Bruce Gumoshabe, Alloys Nsabimana, Emile Nshimyumuremyi and the Emmanuel duo of Nkurunziza and Rutayisire all travelled for the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Open championship that concludes on Saturday.



Other tournaments as MTN Golf Open and Rwanda Golf Open will come shortly in November

Kigali club captain, Davis Kashaka

Toyota-Rwanda Golf tourney will follow the Cimerwa tournament, which concluded last Saturday.