Uganda Cranes midfielder Aucho joins Indian club

Khalid Aucho

Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho has transferred to Indian outfit Churchhill Brothers Sports Club.

The 25-year-old midfielder who previously turned out for East Bengal FC, still in India signs as a free agent.

Before joining East Bengal, Aucho had previously turned out for Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade, Baroka FC (South Africa) and Gor Mahia (Kenya).

He also had unsuccessful trials with clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Dundee FC and recently Saigon in Vietnam.

Aucho has been unattached since his employment contract at East Bengal ran out at the close of last year.