Who will win the 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open in Entebbe?

Ronald Otile celebrates a birdie on hole number 8 during day 3 action

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Top Three performer after three rounds:

Leader: Ronald Otile – 67, 73, 71 (Total Gross: 211)

1st Runners up: John Karichu (Kenya): 70, 68, 76 (Total Gross: 214)

2nd Runners up: Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda): 71, 71, 73 (Total Gross: 215)

Best Subsidiary (Stableford format): Pius Omara (Handicap 18): 43

The curtains for the 77th Castle Lite Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship officially come down on Saturday, 22 September 2018.

It remains a close contest between the two pressure groups and any outside golfer out of the pack in the gross catergory at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

Kenya’s Edwin Mudanyi, the day one famous leader tees off at 1:14 PM alongside Toro club’s duo of Joseph Cwinyaai and Daniel Baguma in the second pressure group.

Edwin Mudanyi with a powerful tee shot on round 3

John Karichu

Baguma is six strokes off the leader, Ronald Otile while Cwinyaai and Mudanyi chase for seven.

“I have hopes of winning the open if I better my scores on the final day. If not, I can make the top three” Cwinyaai told Kawowo Sports after a one under 70 on day three.

The main pressure group has the home bred player Herman Deco Mutebi, two time Uganda Open winner Ronald Otile (won in 2015 and 2016) as well as Kenya’s John Karichu, leader on day two with a three under gross score of 68.

“The open is in my hands. I have the lead and will maintain it. I do not feel any pressure because I have played in such pressure groups for the past four years” Otile notes.

Herman Deco Mutebi (left) and Ronald Otile on the Tee-box

By and large, Otile remains the overwhelming favourite given his agility, composure on the greens, precision with the approach shot and power off the driver, irons and woods as well as the ability to contain the pressure.

Day three top performer Joel Basalaine, a member of Mehta Golf Club in Lugazai (scored four under 67 on round three) is nine strokes off the pace.

Basalaine will tee off alongside Kenya’s youngster Muthahi Kibugu in a tw group battle.

Samuel Kato, Anthony Macharia and Edrine Okong tee off at 12:58 PM.

Tanzania’s top amateur golfer Victor Joseph Mweene will face Kenya’s Mike Kisia and Uganda’s Dennis Dragon Asaba teeing off at 12:50 PM.

Edwin Okong

Joseph Cwinyaai from Toro club in Fort Portal

Other groups have Becca Mwanja, Bernard Ogwengo and Ashraf Bagalana at 12:42 PM whilst Robinson Owiti, Rodell Gaita and Bulhan Matovu tee off at 12:34 PM.

The open was won by Toro club’s Ronald Rugumayo in 2017. Legendary golfer Saidi Onito (R.I.P) won the open a record 12 times.

The 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is proudly sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite as the premium sponsor alongside other partners.

Next week, the open which also had the Juniors and Ladies action earlier will climax with the professionals vying for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs. 185M).

Leaderboard after Day 3 (54 Holes – Gross Scores):

1- Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 211

2 – John Karichu (Kenya) – 214

3 – Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda) – 215

4 – Daniel Baguma (Uganda) – 217

T5 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 218

Joseph Cwinyai (Uganda) – 218

7 – Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) – 219

8 – Joel Basaline (Uganda) – 220

9 – Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya) – 221

T10 – Edrine Okong (Uganda) – 224

Dennis Dragon Asaba (Uganda) – 224

Samuel Kato (Uganda) – 224

