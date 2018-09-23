Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa from an aerial perspective

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa will host the 2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship.

The development was confirmed by the President of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) Innocent Kihika during the climax of the 77th edition of the main open won by Toro club member Ronald Otile on Saturday.



Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort was designed by Kevin Ramsey of Golfplan in 2008 with the first nine holes and in 2016 the process to upgrade the next 18 holes.

This course will officially be opened in October 2018 with the inaugural Johnnie Walker Serena Open.

Dubbed as the most beautiful course in the entire East and Central Africa, the course has breathe-taking scerney with fairways and greens punctuated by the numerous water and sand hazards.

This will be the fourth time that the open, now making 78 editions will be hosted outside Kampala.

Thrice, the Uganda Open, aruguably the most prestigious golf championship has been hosted in Entebbe at the lake side Entebbe Golf Club (2009, 2013 and lately 2018).

The rest of the editions have been played at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand have recommitted their desire to finance the championship next season, as assured by the brand manager Julian Ssentamu during the offical climax of the 2018 championship.

About Serena Golf Course and Spa:

It is located South of Kampala, in Kigo a few kilometres off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

The course is known for the breathe-taking scerney of the course whose fairways and greens are punctuated by the numerous water and sand hazards.

This course was designed by Kevin Ramsey of Golfplan in 2008 with the first nine holes. Extension of the 18 holes started in 2015.

The fairways have an imported class of grass from Spain, Paspalum which is best suited for the Ugandan climate. On each of the 18 greens, there is a special kind of grass called Bent, also imported from United States of America (USA).

Throughout the course, there is an automated irrigation system and the vicinity of a natural water body – Lake Victoria, the conditions have precipitated for the proper growth of the grass.

It has been constructed in line with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and can easily bid to host any international golfing event like the sunshine tours.

The project at the five-star resort features a marina and approximately 100 villas, with the resort overlooking both the course and Lake Victoria.

The resort is owned and has been developed by Kenyan-based contracting company Cementers. It has a golf academy with a 78 square metre putting green, short game area, practice bunker and a chipping green.

