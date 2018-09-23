Masavu Football Club gears up preparations for the new season

Masavu XI that faced Bright Stars at Fisheries Training Institute, Bugonga

Pre-season friendly matches:

Masavu 1-1 Express

Express Masavu 0-2 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Masavu 0-1 Soana

Soana Masavu 1-0 Buddo S.S

Buddo S.S Masavu 3-0 Econ Sports Academy

Econ Sports Academy Masavu 3-3 Econ Sports Academy

As the new 2018/19 FUFA Big League season nears the long awaited kick off, several clubs have upped their preparations with intensified training sessions and warm up build up matches.

Entebbe based Masavu Football Club, relegated from the Uganda Premier League (UPL) last season is one of the teams that have intensified their sessions.

Under head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala and his assistant Jackson Patrick Musoni, Masavu has been training at Entebbe Works, Katabi Gombolola and Fisheries Training Institute play grounds.

In more than a month, they have so far played six friendly matches with non league and top flight teams.

The latest three friendly matches involved opposition against the UPL clubs.

After suffering two back to back defeats to Soana and Express, in 1-0 and 2-0 losses respectively, Masavu recovered to hold Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in a one all stalemate.

Fred Ssegujja and Rajab Kakooza were on target for Bright Stars away in Entebbe.

Fred Ssegujja celebrates his goal against Masavu in Bugonga

During Masavu’s away 1 all draw with Express on Friday, former Nairobi City Stars left winger Brunno Sserunkuma curled home a free-kick from over 30 yards.

Express FC equalized through talisman Michael Birungi in the second stanza of the game.

Masavu also defeated visiting Buddo 1-0 at the sandy Katabi play ground with defender Brian Nsubuga scoring the lone goal.

Masavu played two friendly matches against fast rising Econ Sports Academy, drawing 3 all in the first game before recovering to win 3-0 in the second.

According to head coach Kabonge, the essence of the friendly matches has been to test of the different players ahead of the new season;



We have so many new players on board. There has been a cause to test out these players and try out the different systems of play as well before the new season kicks off. Masavu FC Head caoch Allan Kabonge Kivewala, who has previously promoted Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka, Masavu and Aurum Roses

Action between Masavu and Bright Stars in Entebbe. Bright Stars won 2-0

Some of the new recruits at the club includes Andrew Ssekayombya, Bruno Sserunkuma, Nigerian defender Vincent, Noela Bayiga, Rashid Matovu, Kenneth Tumusiime and towering utility player Solomon Wafula.