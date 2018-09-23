Towering defender Yiga joins Nyamityobora Football Club

Muhammed Yiga

Towering center back Muhammed Yiga has joined newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit, Nyamityobora Football Club.

Yiga joins the Mbarara based club from lower tier side Synergy F.C which was recently relegated to the Buganda Regional League from the second division FUFA Big League.

The former Masaka S.S defender put pen to paper onto a two year employment contract.

He joins other new signings at the club as goalkeeper Franco Oringa, Jeri Jakisa, Ibrahim Pengere, Ivan Mbowa, Moses Ndawula, Patrick Gonahasa, John Kisakye, Juma Dada, John Paul Acire, Derrick Kiggundu, Charles Musiige and Cameroonian born defender Barni Calvin.

Meanwhile, Nyamityobora FC has of late being playing several pre season friendly matches in preparation for the new season.

The latest warm up games for James Odoch coached club were during the recently concluded Phillip Omondi Invitational tournament, falling to Wakiso Giants and KCCA, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

They recovered swiftly to condemn Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2-0 at the Homesdallen playground in Gayaza.

Earlier, Nyamityobora had lost to URA 1-0 and defeated Vipers by the same score in Mbarara.

The Banyakare also pipped visiting Kirinya-Jinja S.S 1-0 during the Pilsner Super 8 tourney before bowing out 4-0 to eventual champions KCCA at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.