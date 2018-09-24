A critical thesis of the St Mary’s Stadium synthetic playing surface

St Mary’s Kitende turf closer look

Two months ago, a decision to transform the then bumpy St Mary’s Stadium playing natural grass to the artificial surface was passed in the affirmative by the Vipers Sports Club top executive.

Thereafter, work immediately kicked off with the gruelling process of grading, levelling, laying a firm concrete foundation.

Weeks later, the laying process of the astro turf surface immediately commenced.

The surface, of Helen Shaddock funcky gr 45 type has a turf fiber, backing layer with weep holes, energy pad, levelling layer, Drainage pipe, geotextile and natural subgrade.

These different layers help in the proper drainage of the turf in case of rainny conditions.

St Marys Stadium playing surface laying process has been completed with more seats added on the first side.

Closer look of the layers of the astro turf

With the successful completion of the laying of the astro turf at St Mary’s Stadium surface, the facility is ready to be used for football competitions.

Home to the reigning Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers, the facility joins the stadia with synthetic playing surfaces in Uganda as the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo and the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

More playing seats have been added to the first side of the playing facility.

Recommended boots for astro turf



Some of the best boots to use on astro turf playing surface

There are particular playing boots that best suit astro turf playing facilities for good friction.

There are several in-door playing facilities used for futsal as the International Fustal Courts in Kisenyi – Mengo, Bayern Arena in Munyonyo, Buwatte Futsal facility in Ntinda as well as a similar facility in Busega.