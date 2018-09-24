Abashweki defeat Nshera in spot kicks to win Season 9 of Ntare League

The curtain came down on the ninth season of the Ntare League at Gems Cambridge in Butabika.

Over 1400 former old boys of Ntare School came out in full force to sign off another amazing season of the Lions League.

Ntare Old boy and Sheema North MP Elioda Tumwesigye was the guest of honor at the season finale.

The final was only befitting to have the best two sides over the the round-robin phase contested the final and even 90 minutes of football could not separate the two sides.

The final was eventually decided by penalties with Derrick Aine the hero for Abashweki saving the third penalty for Nshera. Nshera suffered heartache in the final again after also missing out on the season 8 title in the final. Winners Abashweki add to their season 5 title to make it two Lions League titles.

There was some consolation for Nshera as their striker Wanyama Elijah won the top scorer award, Aine (Abashweki) best goalkeeper, Bongyereire Bruno (Abashweki) winning the most player award and Mukama Emmanuel (Abashweki) the best player of the season.

Fair Play Award was taken by team Mugudu for their exceptional commitment to the league values.

Now in its ninth season the Ntare Lions league was started by old boys of Ntare School as a way of staying fit and keeping the school solidarity strong even after school. Each season they even been able to contribute to the development of the school through the contributions the teams make.

Team of the Season (3-2-3)



Aine Derrick (Abashweki)

Byamugisha “Kigzo” Innocent (Nshera)

Amwine “B.A” Brian (Abashweki)

Mpimbaza Noble Micheal (FC KABALI)

Kagezi Noel (Abazibu)

Sselwanga Marvin (FC KABALI)

Katusiime Harrison (Kajogo)

Wanyama Elijah (Nshera)

Mukama Emmanuel (Abashweki)

Coach: Mwine Mark Guma (FC KABALI)

Special Mentions: Edmundo ST (Kafubs) , Joji CB (Kachanchali), Kabuubi CB (Kashoro), Akashaba Andrew GK (Nshera), Paul Baingana GK (Abazibu)

First Inductees into the Ntare League Hall of Fame – a special section of the league because of their outstanding contributions to the league include

Bashasha Herbert (Abazibu) & Mpumwire Abraham (Bonshe).

The league takes a six week break before season 10 can kick off.