Challengers see off Tornado Bee, KICC get revenge over Strikers

Match Summary: Challengers CC 223/9 Faizal Hussein 55 off 37 balls, Hamu Kayondo 43 off 42 balls in 39.3 overs beat Tornado Bees CC 144/10 Akbar Baig 34 off 73 balls, Nicolas Kebba 28 off 49 balls in 45.1 overs by 79 runs. Player of Match: Hamu Kayondo (From Challengers CC)

Lawrence Ssematimba batting for Tornado Bee against Challengers in the League

Challengers got the better of bitter rivals Tornado Bee at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe by 79 runs.

The four time league winners were missing tailsman Roger Mukasa and Deus Muhumuza who arrived late on Saturday night with the Cricket Cranes from South Africa and they suffered at the hands of Challengers.

Challengers who were playing their last game of the season wanted to consolidate third place and they had to win against Tornado Bee.

Challengers batted first scoring a commanding 223/9 in their 50 overs. In reply Tornado Bee were never interested in the chase losing wickets in cluster and were eventually put out of their misery at 144 all out.

The win means Challengers will finish the season in third place an improvement on their fifth place finish last season. For Tornado Bee they will finish out of the top four for the first time in five years.

Strikers celebrate



Match Summary: K.I.C.C 204/10 Falak Sher 44 off 62 balls, Davis Karashani 31 off 48 balls in 42 overs beat Strikers CC 171/10 Perry Wazombe 64 off 78 balls, Frank Akankwasa 26 off 34 balls in 36.2 overs by 33 runs

Player of Match: Falak Sher

KICC got the better of first round giant slayers Strikers in a very tight game. The more experienced KICC side got revenge over the youngsters of Stirkers holding their nerve to defend their 204.

KICC batted first scoring a a formidable 204 but once the chase was on, Strikers made the 204 look like a small total freely finding the boundaries but they youngsters let themselves down losing some cheap wickets as they were eventually all out with 33 runs still required for the win.

The win for KICC leapfrogs them into fifth place ahead of Strikers and they will most likely finish in that position by season end.