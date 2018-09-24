Its advantage Buddu, Ssingo ahead of semi final return legs | 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup

2018 Airtel Masaza Football:

Semi-finals (First Legs):

Ssingo 2-0 Buwekula

Buwekula Busujju 0-1 Buddu

Buddu is vying for another final against Ssingo

Former Airtel Masaza cup winners Ssingo and Buddu have the early advantage and impetus to make the final grade at this year’s championship final.

This follows their respective victories during the first leg of the semi-finals played on Sunday, 23rd September 2018.

Ssingo defeated Buwekula 2-0 at the Mityana Ssaza play ground with tournament top scorer Jude Ssemugabi notching a brace in the well attended game.

Ssemugabi, who has just been signed by Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club has now scored eight goals in the tournament.

The other semi-final between hosts Busujju and Buddu ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Lanky striker Frank Ssebufu scored the price-less goal in the 27th minute.

This was Ssebufu’s 5th goal in the competition.

“When you win away from home, the team has the obvious advantage ahead of the return leg at home. The home match at Masaka will be a competitive match as well but we shall need to score early and avoid the pressure” Simon Mugerwa, head coach at Buddu disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The return legs of the semi-finals will be played on 7th October 2018.

Buwekula will host Ssingo at the Kasenyi play ground in Mubende district as Buddu will entertain Busujju at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The final, which will be graced by the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II shall be played at Mandela National Stadium on Saturday, 27th October 2018.

Gomba has won the championship a record four times in 2004 during the inaugural edition, 2009, 2014 and last year (2017).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly sponsors this tourney that has witnessed the emergency of promising footballing talents in Uganda.

A wide variety of players have featured in the Masaza cup and have been exposed before being poaches by second tier, regional and top flight clubs.

Many have surpassed the bare minimum and made the Uganda Cranes grade as Farouk Miya, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Yassar Mugerwa, Kezironi Kizito, Alex Kakuba, Robert Odongkara, Sula “Malouda” Matovu to mention but afew.

Quarter finals (Return legs):

Busujju 2-1 Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1)

Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1) Ssingo 0-0 Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0)

Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0) Buddu 0-0 Kyaggwe (Aggregate: 2-0)

Kyaggwe (Aggregate: 2-0) Buwekula 1-2 Mawokota (Aggregate: 3-2)

Previous Winners: