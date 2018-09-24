Nile and Budo still in trouble after losses to Patidar and Wanderers



Match Summary: Budo CC v Wanderers CC Wanderers CC 203/10 Musali Denis 41 off 41 balls, David Katayenge 27 not out off 29 balls. in 39.4 overs beat Budo CC 56/10 in 16 overs by 147 runs.

Player of Match: David Katayenge (Wanderers CC)



Match Summary: Patidar CC v Nile CC Patidar CC 323/10 Farid Dinani 75 off 84 balls, Innocent Mwebaze 60 off 50 in 48 overs beat Nile CC 37/10 in 9.1 overs by 286 runs.

Player of Match: Innocent Mwebaze (From Partidar CC)

Nile and Budo are dragging the Division 2 relegation battle till the last day of the season. They were both humbled by their opposition Nile suffering the hugest defeat of the two sides losing by 286 runs.

Wanderers took care of business on the road in Jinja. The opening bowling pair of David Kateyenge and Tembo Zubair inflicting damage with both bat and ball. They combined for a 43 run partnership for the last wicket helping Wanderers go past the 200 mark and in the afternoon they combined to devastating effect picking seven wickets between them.

The loss kept Budo rooted at the bottom of Division 2 table and will need to see of Nile in their final game to make sure they survive relegation.

Patidar gained promotion to the Division 1 after a commanding 286 runs win over helpless Nile.

Patidar batted first and scored 323 all out before they bundled Nile out for just 37 runs.

Nile though a place above Budo but they are not safe and will need to defeat the rivals Budo for a chance of playing in Division 2 next season.