Power 85-72 JKL Dolphins

Power will face City Oilers in the 2018 National Basketball League Playoff finals.

The five-time champions joined Oilers (who have as many titles) at the final round of the playoffs after defeating JKL Dolphins 3-1 in the best-of-five semifinals.

Unlike City Oilers who started their semifinal series with defeat before winning three on the bounce, Power started with a couple of wins before they were pegged back.

And on Sunday evening, Arnold Lando’s charges completed the second round task by beating JKL Dolphins 85-72 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

As it had been a norm in the series, Power got off to an explosive start hitting three-pointers at will with shooting guard Stephen Wundi scoring half of the team’s 26 points. JKL could only manage 12.

Power’s Stephen Wundi (R) takes it to the hole. He scored 21 points.

The second quarter was almost as good as the first for Power and as bad for JKL Dolphins. While Dolphins could only manage 14 points, Power went 21 to open up a 21-point lead at the long break.

The victors extended the lead to as much as 26 points in the third quarter and all was nothing but done.

Geoffrey Soro scored game high 22 points, Wundi contributed 21 and Paul Odong tallied 12. Joseph Ikong struggled to scored but handed out game high 9 assists and matched game high 8 boards.

Brian Namake scored team high 19 points for JKL and picked 8 rebounds. Makale Libe and Ferdinand Odoma scored 14 and 13 points respectively.