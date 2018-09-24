UCU to compete in second season of University Floodlights Basketball

Uganda Christian University (UCU) will compete in the second edition of University Floodlights Basketball.

The Mukono based institution opted out of the inaugural season last year but confirmed entry this year, along with Bugema University.

The second season of league run by the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) and organised by Pamoja Afrique was launched on Monday at the association office in Nakulabye.

“Our objective is to create entertainment, basketball competition and to provide a platform to nature talents. We are happy to be back ,” said Vincent Kisenyi, the AUUS Vice Chairman.

Ten universities will compete in the league and they are divided into two groups of five with the top two progressing to the semifinals.

The tournament that is legible to university student aged 25 and below will be played on three days; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It’s scheduled to tip-off on Tuesday, September 25 with Nkumba playing host to Ndejje.

Participating Universities

Makerere, Ndejje, Nkumba, UCU, Kyambogo, IUEA (Men), Cavendish (Women), KIU, Kampala University, Uganda Martyrs, Bugema

Opening Fixture