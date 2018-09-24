Vipers SC players acknowledge fans. They will be at home against Ndejje on match day one

With only four days to the kick-off of the 2018/19 season, the Uganda Premier League has released the draft fixtures for the first round.

As earlier predicted reigning champions Vipers SC host Fufa Big League champions and new league entrants Ndejje University at the refurbished St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Friday September 28.

The other seven matches on day one will see giants KCCA play at home to Tooro United (former Soana), URA hosts Paidha Black Angels, SC Villa will play away to Kirinya Jinja SS while Onduparaka hosts newly promoted Nyamityobora FC.

Elsewhere on the same day, Mbarara City will host Express FC at a yet to be named venue after the Fufa Club Licencing Committee are yet to approve Kakyeeka stadium.

The other game on Friday will see Bright Stars host new look Maroons while Police will host Bul in their first game the following day in the only game on Saturday.

Friday September 28, 2018

KCCA Vs Tooro United – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

URA Vs Paidha Black Angels – Namboole

Vipers Vs Ndejje University – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Bright Stars Vs Maroons – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe

Kirinya Vs SC Villa – Arena of Visions, Jinja SS

Onduparaka vs Nyamityobora – Green Light stadium, Arua

Mbarara City vs Express FC – TBC

Saturday September 29, 2018

Police FC Vs Bul FC – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm