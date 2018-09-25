100 professional golfers “thirsty” for $ 50,000 total kitty | 2018 Uganda Pro Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open:

Day One Tee – off:

Wednesday, 26th September

*At Entebbe Golf Club

Uganda Pro Open defending champion Stephen Ferreira

At least 100 professional golfers will grace the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course fairways and greens on Wednesday during the first day of the castle lite sponsored event.

This follows the successful completion of the Pro Am event that was held successfully on Tuesday at the lake side golfing facility, arguably East Africa’s oldest golf course, founded in 1901.

Kenyan Nelson Simwa was the best in the Pro Am event with a course two under score of 69.

Zimbabwean Dayne John Moore (70) tied with long hitting Kenyan Dismas Ndiza.

Other top performers in the Pro Am event included; Alfred Nandwa (71), Ronald Rugumayo (72), Simon Ngige (72), Isaac Aisu (72), Tongoona Charamba (73), Emma Ogwanga (73) and Joseph Karanja (73).

The biggest crop of the professionals that vey for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is from host country Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

“I had an average round of golf. Let us see what happens on day one of the open on Wednesday” Botswana’s professional Walter Seakomong, who played 80 gross in the practice round stated.

Last year’s champion Stephen Ferriera had a disappointing 84 gross during the Pro Am.

Uganda’s top professional, Deo Akope returned 9 over par 80 in the Pro Am.

Day One Tee off Draw: