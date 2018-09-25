100 professional golfers “thirsty” for $ 50,000 total kitty | 2018 Uganda Pro Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open:
Day One Tee – off:
- Wednesday, 26th September
*At Entebbe Golf Club
At least 100 professional golfers will grace the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course fairways and greens on Wednesday during the first day of the castle lite sponsored event.
This follows the successful completion of the Pro Am event that was held successfully on Tuesday at the lake side golfing facility, arguably East Africa’s oldest golf course, founded in 1901.
Kenyan Nelson Simwa was the best in the Pro Am event with a course two under score of 69.
Zimbabwean Dayne John Moore (70) tied with long hitting Kenyan Dismas Ndiza.
Other top performers in the Pro Am event included; Alfred Nandwa (71), Ronald Rugumayo (72), Simon Ngige (72), Isaac Aisu (72), Tongoona Charamba (73), Emma Ogwanga (73) and Joseph Karanja (73).
The biggest crop of the professionals that vey for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is from host country Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
“I had an average round of golf. Let us see what happens on day one of the open on Wednesday” Botswana’s professional Walter Seakomong, who played 80 gross in the practice round stated.
Last year’s champion Stephen Ferriera had a disappointing 84 gross during the Pro Am.
Uganda’s top professional, Deo Akope returned 9 over par 80 in the Pro Am.
Day One Tee off Draw:
- 8:00 AM: Fred Wanzala (Uganda), Hesbon Owiti Kutwa (Kenya)
- 8:10 AM: Martin Ochaya (Uganda), Farayi Chitengwa (Zimbabwe), Olivier Munyaneza (Rwanda)
- 8:20 AM: Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya), Joseph Karanja Waweru (Kenya), Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda)
- 8:30 AM: Stephen “Tiger woods” Kasaija (Uganda), Erneste Ndayisenga (Rwanda), Ismail Mahmoud (Uganda)
- 8:40 AM: Denis Anguyo (Uganda), Roy Da Costa (Zimbabwe), Matthew Omondi (Kenya)
- 8:50 AM: Tony Omuli (Kenya), Brian Gondo (Kenya), CJ Wangai (Kenya)
- 9:00 AM: Joseph Cwinyaai (Amateur), James Karanja Muiagi (Kenya), Silver Opio (Uganda)
- 9:10 AM: Robert “Escobar” Oluba (Uganda), Amos Frederick Kamya (Uganda), Sydney Wemba (Zambia)
- 9:20 AM: Brian Toolit (Uganda), Richard Baguma (Uganda), Daniel Baguma (Amateur – Uganda)
- 9:30 AM: Sujan Shah (Kenya), Ronald Otile (Amateur – Uganda), Brian Mwesigwa (Uganda)
- 9:40 AM: Grace Ocici (Uganda), David Opati (Kenya), Lawrence Muhenda (Uganda)
- 9:50 AM: Nelson Simwa (Kenya), David Wakhu (Kenya), Mohit Mediratta (Zimbabwe)
- 10:00 AM: Bryson Nyenza (Zimbabwe), Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya), Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 10:10 AM: Hussein Bagalana (Kenya), Joshua Seale (South Africa), Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (Uganda)
- 10:20 AM: Stefan Engell Anderson (South Africa), Jeff Makokha Kubwa (Kenya), John Rodrick Lutalawe (Kenya)
- 10:30 AM: Willy Deus Kitata (Uganda), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe), George Olayo (Uganda)
- 10:40 AM: Mohammad Mandu (Kenya), Emmanuel Opio Onito (Uganda), Ian Odokonyero (Uganda)
- 10:50 AM: Tongoona Charamba (Zimbabwe), Richard Ainley (Kenya), Dayne John Moore (Zimbabwe)
- 11:00 AM: Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), Dickson Lagoro (Uganda), Abraham Ainemani (Uganda)
- 11:10 AM: Kennedy Abuto (Kenya), Walter Seakomong (Botswana), Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 11:20 AM: Herman Deco Mutebi (Amateur – Uganda), Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya), Robert Happy (Uganda)
- 11:30 AM: Musa Akil Yousuf (Kenya), Rauf Kayyam Mandhu (Kenya), Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda)
- 11:40 AM: Gerald Kabuye (Uganda), Madalitso Muthiya (Zimbabwe), Greg Snow (Kenya)
- 11:50 AM: Sullivan Muthiaga (Kenya), Jules Dusabe (Rwanda), Godfrey Mande Rugira (Uganda)
- 12:00 PM: Henry Lujja (Uganda), Fahyl Nkya (Kenya), Ronald Bukenya (Uganda)
- 12:10 PM: Justus Madoya (Zimbabwe), Saidi Mawa (Uganda), Alfred Nandwa (Kenya)
- 12:20 PM: Erick Ooko Obura (Kenya), Gideon Kagyenzi (Uganda), Isaac Ayubu Wanyeche (Kenya)
- 12:30 PM: Phillip Kasozi (Uganda), Ashraf Bagalana (Amateur – Uganda), Herman Mutawe (Uganda)
- 12:40 PM: Boniface Kosgei Koske (Kenya), Aaron Simfukwe (Zambia), Stephen Ferreira (South Africa)
- 12:50 PM: Davis Kato (Uganda), Ganeev Singh Giddie (Kenya), Emma Ogwang (Uganda)
- 1:00 PM: Yusuf Abdallah (Kenya), John Kagiri (Kenya), Jacob Okello (Kenya)
- 1:10 PM: Kopan Timbe (Kenya), Joseph Mawejje (Uganda), John Kisia (Kenya)
- 1:20 PM: Abbey Bagalana (Uganda), Tranos Muradzikwa (Zimbabwe), Irvin Mazibuko (Zimbabwe)
- 1:30 PM: Liberty Gumisa (Kenya), David Kamulindwa (Uganda), Ryan Cairns (South Africa)
- 1:40 PM: Steven Odong (Uganda), Frank Matilo (Kenya)