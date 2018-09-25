Azira revels in Montreal Impact goal despite bemoaning lost points after New York City FC draw

Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira was delighted at his exploits after netting a goal for Montreal Impact as the side drew against New York City FC in the Major Soccer League on Saturday.

Montreal Impact’s Micheal Azira (M) celebrates his goal

Azira’s goal was his side’s equalizer after in the 27th minute as the result of a give-and-go play between him and Ignacio Piatti.

Azira passed the ball to Piatti, who then backheeled the ball back to the midfielder. Azira then fired the ball off NYCFC’s Alexander Callens before it entered the back of the net.

NYCFC had struck in the 17th minute when defender Rudy Camacho gave the visitors an early lead when he scored an own goal.

Speaking to Penticton Herald after the match, Azira, who “felt good” after scoring against NYCFC felt his teammates deserved more than a point.

“We will take a point,” Azira said. “But when you’re playing at home it’s always good to get three points. Tonight, we wanted to get a clean sheet. That didn’t happen but at least we got a point. We stay in the race for the playoffs so we have to keep on pushing.”

Montreal will next play a road match against D.C. United on Saturday, Sept. 29. NYCFC will host the Chicago Fire on Sept. 26.